Carlo Ancelotti moved closer to becoming Real Madrid’s most decorated coach after his side claimed a 3-0 victory over Mexican club Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday night.

The win at Qatar's Lusail Stadium marked Ancelotti’s 15th trophy with Real Madrid, surpassing Miguel Muñoz’s tally of 14, making Madrid the most successful club in the tournament with four titles.

As European champions, the Galacticos went straight to the final, while Pachuca reached the showdown by defeating South American champions Botafogo and Egyptian side Al Ahly.

Kylian Mbappé, returning from a thigh injury, opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Jude Bellingham initiated the move with a precise ball to Vinícius Jr., who dazzled with stepovers before rounding goalkeeper Carlos Moreno and setting up Mbappé for a simple finish.

Rodrygo added a stunning second goal in the 53rd minute, twisting and launching a 20-yard rocket into the top corner. Vinícius Jr sealed the win with a penalty in the 84th minute after Lucas Vázquez was fouled in the box.

Kylian Mbappe centre-forward of Real Madrid and France lifts the trophy after winning with his team the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final match between Real Madrid and C.F. Pachuca at Stadium Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pachuca showed early promise, with Luis Rodríguez forcing a save from Thibaut Courtois in the opening minutes and Oussama Idrissi and Alan Bautista creating chances. Courtois was called into action several times, including a key save against former West Brom striker Salomón Rondón, but Madrid’s defensive resilience kept Pachuca at bay.

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti said: “This team continues to show its character and quality on the biggest stage. Winning this trophy means a lot to the players and the club.”

The victory adds to Ancelotti’s illustrious legacy at Real Madrid and brings the club a step closer to its next challenge - the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

Mbappé now has 13 goals in 23 appearances for Real Madrid.