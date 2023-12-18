Manchester City will aim to defend their Champions League crown this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Football fans from around the world are eagerly anticipating the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. So far this season English clubs have had mixed success in the competition - holders Manchester City and Arsenal successfully navigated their way through the group stage with flying colours, while Manchester United and Newcastle United suffered the heartbreak of a group stage exit.

Manchester City are seen as one of the outstanding teams in the competition after last season's triumph and they boast a star studded squad which includes Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and a serial winning manager in Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal are also viewed as strong contenders for Europe’s elite competition. The Gunners have never won the competition - but boast a talented team in Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, whilst being managed by Guardialo’s former understudy in Mikel Arteta.

The Champions League knockout phase is seen as the business end of the competition and a stage where legends are made. Here we take a look at all of the mouth watering round-of-16 ties.

Champions League round of 16 draw

Defending champions Manchester City will face Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the round of 16. Pep Guardiola is aiming to lift the competition for a fourth time in his career, but will have to overcome a team who defeated city-neighbours Manchester United 4-3 during the group stage.

Arsenal face 2004 winners FC Porto in their round of 16 tie. The Gunners have typically struggled in this phase of the competition in recent years and between 2011 and 2017 they were eliminated in the round of 16 seven times in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All games will take place on the week commencing Monday 11 February with the second leg matches taking place the week commencing Monday 4 March.

Here is the full draw for the Champions League round of 16