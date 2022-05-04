Everything you need to know, from flights to match tickets as Liverpool are now confirmed as one of the two finalists

The final of this season’s Champions League, which has been be moved from St Petersburg to Paris, is fast approaching with one of the finalists already confirmed.

The second finalist will be established this evening, Wednesday 4 May, as Manchester City travel to the Bernabeu stadium to play Real Madrid.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UEFA confirmed that Russia had been stripped of the event as a response to the country’s ongoing invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the teams taking part in the competition have been battling for their spot in the showpiece event which is now only a few weeks away.

The high profile contest, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 28th, will now be held at the Stade de France.

Here’s everything you need to know about the relocated final...

How much are tickets to the Champions League final?

While prices for the relocated final in Paris are set to be confirmed in full at some point in March, UEFA have already given some indicators on their plans for costs and allocations.

When the final was due to be held in St. Petersburg, each participating club were set to be handed 5,000 tickets to distribute among their respective fanbases. Given the altered capacity of the final, that figure could change, but at the very least, there should be a relatively large allocation on offer to supporters.

UEFA also pledged to freeze the cost of the two cheapest tickets on offer for at least the next three seasons, with category 4 tickets remaining at around £58, and category 3 at roughly £150.

According to the Associated Press, the most expensive tickets on offer will rise to around £576, while category 2 prices will jump to around £409.

How can I buy a ticket for the Champions League final?

The two clubs who are competing will have their own ticket sale process. The general public can apply for tickets onvline via the UEFA website, but the tickets will be sold via a ballot decision, rather than first come first serve basis.

At the time of writing, Liverpool are yet to confirm their ticket sale process while the other finalists have not been decided.

How much are flights to Paris?

While flight prices are subject to change, at the time of writing, an economy ticket for a return trip from London to Paris on the weekend of May 28th starts at around £85.

From Manchester a return ticket starts at roughly £160, while flights from Liverpool start at around £155.

How much is a Eurostar ticket?

The price of a return ticket from London to Paris on the Eurostar starts at £79.

What is the capacity of the Stade de France?

Paris’ Stade de France can hold a capacity of 81,338 fans.

Who is playing in the Champions League final?

Defending champions Chelsea will not be going to Paris after their defence of the trophy ended at the Bernabeau when they exited the competition 5-4 on aggregate despite winning 3-2 on the night after Real Madrid had won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool are the first confirmed team to make the final of the Champions League after beating Villarreal 5-2 on Aggregate.

Their first leg saw them defeat the Spanish side with a 2-0 win before the travelled to Spain and faced a first half scare.

Half time saw Liverpool 2-2 with their opponents before three second half goals secured their continuing bid to win the quadruple.