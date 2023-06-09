For the curious.
Is the Champions League final 2023 on TV? Free live stream details and channel

Manchester City will face Inter Milan in Istanbul in the Champions League final

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
45 minutes ago

The highly anticipated Champions League final is just 24 hours away.

Treble-chasing Manchester City will be hoping to finally get their hands on the trophy that has so far evaded their grasp during Pep Guardiola's reign. They face Inter Milan, who finished 3rd in Serie A but are looking to win their third cup competition of the year.

BT Sport have provided live coverage of the Champions League throughout the season so far - but will they be broadcasting the big game in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday (10 June)? Here's all you need to know:

Is Manchester City vs Inter Milan on TV?

BT Sport will be broadcasting the Champions League final live in the UK. It will be available on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Can you watch the Champions League final for free?

To watch the game on TV, you will need a subscription to BT Sport. However for fans who are not signed up to BT Sport, you can still watch the Champions League final via YouTube.

BT Sport are showing the finals of all three European comeptitions live on YouTube for all to watch.

It is also available to watch for free at btsport.com/final, via the BT Sport app.

How to watch livestream of Champions League final?

The game will be available on BT Sport's YouTube channel on Saturday night.

