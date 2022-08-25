It was all eyes on Istanbul today as the UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place.

This year’s UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures have been confirmed in Istanbul today, with six British clubs waiting to find out their continental fates for the coming campaign.

From the Premier League last season’s finalists Liverpool were joined in the draw by domestic champions Manchester City, 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea, and 2019 finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

North of the border, both Celtic and Rangers will have been hoping for favourable draws, with the latter relying on a dramatic play-off victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday evening to book their place in the competition proper.

Of the six clubs, Man City were the only side to be included in Pot One of the draw, alongside the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham were all in Pot Two, as are Juventus, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, among others.

Meanwhile, both Celtic and Rangers found themselves in Pot Four, all but guaranteeing them a testing passage to the knockout stages.