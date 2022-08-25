Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Champions League draw in full: Liverpool set to face Rangers in group stage as British clubs learn fate

It was all eyes on Istanbul today as the UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 6:24 pm

This year’s UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures have been confirmed in Istanbul today, with six British clubs waiting to find out their continental fates for the coming campaign.

From the Premier League last season’s finalists Liverpool were joined in the draw by domestic champions Manchester City, 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea, and 2019 finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

North of the border, both Celtic and Rangers will have been hoping for favourable draws, with the latter relying on a dramatic play-off victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday evening to book their place in the competition proper.

Most Popular

Of the six clubs, Man City were the only side to be included in Pot One of the draw, alongside the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham were all in Pot Two, as are Juventus, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, among others.

Meanwhile, both Celtic and Rangers found themselves in Pot Four, all but guaranteeing them a testing passage to the knockout stages.

Check out our live blog from the draw below for all of the latest draw updates as they happen...

Champions League group stage draw: As it happened

Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 18:21

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 16:00

2022/23 Champions League group stage draw LIVE

Hello, and welcome to our Champions League group stage draw live blog. We’ll be keeping you up to date with proceedings in Istanbul, as European football’s top sides await their respective fates.

Tricky trips to Scotland could await the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Spurs, after Rangers joined Celtic in the group stage after beating PSV in their final qualification match last night.

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 16:15

A look at the pots

While we wait for the customary period of ‘faffing around’ that inevitably precedes such events, here are the pots in full:

Pot 1: AC Milan, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, , Paris St-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid.

Pot 2: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Sevilla, Tottenham.

Pot 3: Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Napoli, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting Lisbon.

Pot 4: Celtic, Club Bruges, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Rangers.

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:03

So it begins...

Here we go, folks! Let’s see how much nonsense UEFA can pad this out with...

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:14

Awards time

It wouldn’t be a UEFA event without a touch of customary backslapping, and right on cue, we’ve got a few awards to rattle through.

The President’s Award goes to Arrigo Sacchi. Moment of the draw so far goes to Luis Figo taking a photo of him from the front row like your mum at a school play.

Can’t help feeling his acceptance speech would be a lot more impactful if I spoke Italian.

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:18

Yaya Yaya Yaya Yaya Yaya Yaya Yaya Toure

Hamit Altintop has just brought the famous trophy out on to the stage. Looks absolutely terrified.

More importantly though, Yaya Toure is here! Get that man a cake.

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:24

The draw begins...

Everyone is in position, and we’re about to get underway...

I hope.

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:32

Pot One

The clubs from Pot One have been allocated the following groups...

Group A - Ajax

Group B - FC Porto

Group C - Bayern Munich

Group D - Eintracht Frankfurt

Group E - AC Milan

Group F - Real Madrid

Group G - Manchester City

Group H - Paris Saint-Germain

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:33

Marvellous draw work from Yaya, by the way. He’s no Rod Stewart, but he’s got a knack for this.

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:42

Pot Two

The groups now look like this after the teams from Pot Two have been drawn...

Group A - Ajax, Liverpool

Group B - FC Porto, Atletico Madrid

Group C - Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona

Group D - Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur

Group E - AC Milan, Chelsea

Group F - Real Madrid, RB Leipzig

Group G - Manchester City, Sevilla

Group H - Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:44

The groups so far...

Halfway there, Group C and Group H looking particularly tasty already.

Chelsea have perhaps been given the roughest draw of the Premier League’s four representatives, you’d have to say.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Champions LeagueCelticLiverpoolMan CityChelseaRangersPremier League