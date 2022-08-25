Money is up for grabs in this year’s Champions League.

The Champions League is back in two weeks’ time and clubs across Europe are eagerly awaiting this afternoon’s draw.

Real Madrid won the tournament in 2022 and will be hoping to do the same again in 2023.

Last year’s runners-up Liverpool will be joined in the draw by fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Scottish Premiership pair Celtic and Rangers will also both be taking part.

The latter beat PSV in their play-off second leg yesterday to make their long-awaited return to the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about how much competing clubs in the Champions League this year will get, with figures courtesy of UEFA’s official statement ..

How much money do clubs in the group stage get?

The 32 clubs that have qualified for the group stage will receive a group stage allocation of €15.64million which is huge for some of the smaller sides who have managed to get in.

Do you get paid if you win/draw a game in the groups?

Yes. Teams will bag €2.8million per win and €930,000 per draw.

How much for each round?

If a club gets out of the group stages and reached the round of 16 they will land €9.6million.

Reaching the quarter-finals is rewarded by a payment of €10.6million, and the semi-finals €12.5million.

Getting to the Champions League final in 2023 in Istanbul lands you €15.5million, with an additional €4.5million if you win the trophy.

How does the prize fund compare to 2022?

Real Madrid picked up approximately €20million from winning the trophy in late May which shows the prize money has stayed around the same.

The runners-up Liverpool bagged around €12 million which is slightly less than they would get if they do it again in 2023.

When is the draw?

The draw is being held today (4pm BST) in Istanbul, Turkey, which is where the final will be.

Clubs have been split into different pots and one team from each pot will make up one member of each group.

Pot 1 consists of the current holders Real Madrid and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, along with all the other teams who won their respective league titles last term.

The rest of the English teams find themselves in Pot 2, whilst Celtic and Rangers are in the last pot.

British clubs taking part

Manchester City have never won a European title, despite their success in England since their takeover in 2008. They will be hoping they can win it this time around and assert their dominance overseas.

Liverpool won it back in 2019 but will be eager to bounce back from the disappointment of losing in the last final to Real Madrid in Paris.

Chelsea were victorious in 2020 after they beat Manchester City in Porto in a game that had a reduced capacity.

Tottenham Hotspur reached the final in 2019 but were defeated by Liverpool in Madrid.