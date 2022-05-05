The stage is set for another incredible Champions League final with two of the competition’s most successful clubs going head-to-head in Paris.
Six time winners Liverpool will face 13 time champions Real Madrid in the showpiece game for the third time in the tournament’s 66 year history.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds overcame Villarreal, this season’s surprise underdog package, in their semi-final while Los Blancos came from behind to see off Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate.
The final is set to take place at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28.
Ahead of the culmination of a brilliant season in Europe’s premier continental competition there have been several players who have stood out.
Here is our team of the tournament so far, citing statistic from the official UEFA website, featuring players from all four semi-finalists.
Liverpool and Real Madrid are represented by three players each while two stars from both Villarreal and Manchester City are joined by one Bayern Munich stand-out to make our best XI.
The ‘dream team’ also needs a head coach to lead them and, although two of Europe’s very best will square off in the final, the obvious candidate comes from one of the beaten semi-finalists.