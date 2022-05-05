Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to clash at the Stade de France on May 28 and several stars from both clubs have earned a place in our dream team.

The stage is set for another incredible Champions League final with two of the competition’s most successful clubs going head-to-head in Paris.

Six time winners Liverpool will face 13 time champions Real Madrid in the showpiece game for the third time in the tournament’s 66 year history.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds overcame Villarreal, this season’s surprise underdog package, in their semi-final while Los Blancos came from behind to see off Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate.

The final is set to take place at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28.

Ahead of the culmination of a brilliant season in Europe’s premier continental competition there have been several players who have stood out.

Here is our team of the tournament so far, citing statistic from the official UEFA website, featuring players from all four semi-finalists.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are represented by three players each while two stars from both Villarreal and Manchester City are joined by one Bayern Munich stand-out to make our best XI.

The ‘dream team’ also needs a head coach to lead them and, although two of Europe’s very best will square off in the final, the obvious candidate comes from one of the beaten semi-finalists.

1. GK - Thibaut Courtois (R. Madrid) The former Chelsea number one has made more saves (52) than any other keeper in the competition this season and has provided some big stops at key moments in Real’s run to the final

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Liverpool’s full-backs have been integral to their success all season and the England international has attempted and completed more crosses (23 out of 74) than any other player in the competition

3. CB - Pau Torres (Villarreal) Torres played every minute of Villarreal’s incredible run to the semi-finals, earning more and more plaudits after each match, and covered more distance (124.2km) than any other defender

4. CB - Aymeric Laporte (Man City) The Frenchman’s importance to the way City have played is reflected in his distribution where he has attempted the second most passes (707) of any City player with an incredible 94.7% accuracy