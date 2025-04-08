From left, Josh Cullen of Burnley, Tyrese Campbell of Sheffield United and Daniel James of Leeds | Getty/PA

We’re approaching, as the great man once said, squeaky bum time in the football calendar as the knockout games become more high stakes and, pressingly, the reduced number of league games mean that slip-ups can have disastrous consequences.

And nowhere is this more evident than in the Championship which, unlike the Premier League’s one-horse race, has three teams locked in combat for the title and the two automatic promotion slots.

Theoretically all three of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley could get more than 95 points this season. They probably won’t, but that fact is a clue to the dominance that the trio have seen this year, especially given Leeds’ recent stuttering with several draws to their name.

Tonight all three play - so how might the table look tomorrow morning? We asked AI to analyse the fixtures and the form book… - and here is what it said.

Middlesbrough v Leeds United

Prediction: Draw 1-1

​Analysis: Middlesbrough have been in good form recently, winning five of their last seven league games while keeping three clean sheets. Leeds United have won seven of their last eight midweek league games, with the only exception being a 1-0 loss to Millwall in November. Considering both teams' recent performances, a closely contested draw is anticipated.

Sheffield United v Millwall

Prediction: Sheffield United to win 1-0

​Analysis: Sheffield United, aiming to solidify their position in the top two, are expected to leverage their home advantage. Millwall have struggled in away matches recently. Given these factors, a narrow victory for Sheffield United is projected. ​

Derby County v Burnley

Prediction: Burnley to win 2-0​

Analysis: Burnley, currently leading the Championship, have been in outstanding form with seven wins in their last ten matches. Derby County, battling relegation, may find it challenging to overcome Burnley's strong performance. Therefore, a comfortable win for Burnley is anticipated.

Being AI, it also gives an amusing disclaimer - well, amusing to those of us who have been pummelled by the emotions of football over the years: “Please note that while these predictions are based on available data and analyses, actual match outcomes may vary due to the unpredictable nature of football.”

These results would see tomorrow’s table led by Burnley on 87 points, Sheffield United on 86, and Leeds on 83.

But it may only be temporary bad news for The Whites. A follow-up question about who is likely to take the title beings better news for West Yorkshire.

ChatGPT added: “​As the EFL Championship season approaches its climax, the race for the title and automatic promotion is intensely competitive among Leeds United, Sheffield United, and Burnley. Analyzing their remaining fixtures provides insight into which team might have the advantage in securing the top spot.​”

So, take it away, ChatGPT....

Leeds United:

Leeds United's final fixtures appear relatively favourable. They face several teams positioned in the lower half of the table, including Luton Town (23rd) and Plymouth Argyle (24th). Notably, they have only three matches against top-half opponents: Bristol City (7th), Middlesbrough (9th), and Millwall (12th). This schedule suggests a potentially smoother path toward accumulating points.

Sheffield United:

Sheffield United's run-in is moderately challenging. They are set to play four of the current top eight teams, including crucial matches against Bristol City and Coventry City, both vying for playoff positions. Additionally, a significant fixture against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday adds to their demanding schedule.

Burnley:

Burnley face the most arduous schedule among the three contenders. Seven of their remaining ten matches are against top-half teams, indicating a series of challenging encounters. This includes pivotal games against fellow promotion hopefuls, which could be decisive in their quest for automatic promotion.

Championship statistical insights

An analysis of the average league positions of remaining opponents further illustrates the disparities in fixture difficulty:​

Leeds United: Opponents' average position is approximately 15.8th

Sheffield United: Opponents' average position is approximately 13.1st.​

Burnley: Opponents' average position is approximately 10.5th.

These figures underscore that Burnley have the toughest run-in, while Leeds United's schedule is comparatively more manageable.​

Predicted Championship outcome

Based on current form and remaining fixtures, projections suggest:​

Leeds United: Predicted to finish with 97 points

Sheffield United: Predicted to finish with 93 points

Burnley: Predicted to finish with 91 points. ​