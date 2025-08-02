Florian Wirtz is unveiled as a Liverpool player after his signing at AXA Training Centre on June 20, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

We asked ChatGPT to assess this summer’s big signings and estimate how successful they will be in the Premier League. One £69m man doesn’t make the top 10...

Yes, asking AI to predict and rate things is a bit lazy... but at the end of the day it is also quite fun, and at the very least is good to stoke a pub argument or two. So in the spirit of debate, this is how ChatGPT sees this year’s big-money Premier League signings - this is the top 10, starting from number 10. What do you make of it? Scroll to the bottom to see the ones that didn’t make the cut.

10. Rayan Aït‑Nouri (Manchester City, £31.8m)

The full back moved from Wolves to City for just over £30m, plus potentially another £5.2m in add-ons. ChatGPT says: “Reasonable fee and likely long‑term squad asset if he develops well.”

9. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City, £34m)

Bolstering the number of Rayans in the Premier League, the young winger caught most people’s eye in the Europa League last year for Lyon. ChatGPT’s assessment: “Promising young winger joining a competitive squad. High potential, though immediate playtime may be limited. Low-risk fee.”

8. Milos Kerkez (Liverpool, £40m)

The 21-year-old left back had a great season with Bournemouth last year, and is not just solid at the back but has skills going forward. ChatGPT thinks: “Good fee relative to position scarcity.”

7. Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham, £55m)

The former Ajax man became a stalwart for West Ham. ChatGPT says: “At 23 career peak approaching, strong all‑round winger/forward. Spurs need his flair and goals — high ceiling if he adapts well.”

6. João Pedro (Chelsea, £55m)

Another 23-year-old. When you include the £5m of add-ons in his Chelsea deal Brighton doubled their money on the Brazilian, but given that he scored 20 goals for them last time out his loss may be felt more keenly than the money can console. ChatGPT believes: “Potentially high upside, though Chelsea’s oversupply in forward roles may delay impact.”

5. Matheus Cunha (Manchester United, £62.5m)

Wolves’ stand-out attacker in the last two years, Cunha was firm target for Manchester United. “Strong attacking midfield profile from Wolves; fits Ruben Amorim’s tactical set-up,” says ChatGPT, rating him the fifth best signing of the summer. There’s a caveat though: “Still needs to prove consistency at top level.”

4. Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United, £71m)

ChatGPT is less in doubt about Cunha’s new team-mate, who has arrived from Brentford after talks which seemed to last a lifetime: “Already proven PL performer with goals and creativity. Fit for United’s 3‑4‑2‑1 and likely to deliver quickly. Slight premium but high expected return.”

3. Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City, £46.5m)

Possibly a signing that has gone under the radar this summer compared to some others, but rated as the third best of the close season. He’s been signed from AC Milan where he was named Serie A Best Midfielder last season, and ChatGPT is effusive, saying: “Versatile, tactically astute, and signed to dominate midfield for years. Excellent value in a deep squad context.”

2. Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal, £56m)

Another nod from the robots for a midfielder, and one whose signature was wrapped up nice and earl in the window. ChatGPT says he is “well-rounded [and] defensive” and will “free up Rice and Odegaard”, adding: “Key fit in Arsenal’s structure for both balance and progression. Strong cost‑effectiveness.”

1. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool, £116m + add-ons)

Possibly not a surprise as so far this has been THE transfer of the summer. The ChatGPT verdict is “At age 22, widely recognised as one of Europe’s brightest attacking midfield talents. Huge fee, but Liverpool’s system and ambition maximise his value. Expect a top performer.”

Who didn’t make the cut?

Many were surprised that Hugo Ekitike, who has joined Liverpool for £79m and was the subject of a tug-of-war between them and Newcastle, was so in demand this summer - and went for such a high price. He was underwhelming at PSG, and only rescued with his reputation at Eintracht Frankfurt. ChatGPT obviously agrees with those reservations, and also doesn’t rate him. We shall see...

Noni Madueke also does not feature after his £52m move from Chelsea to Arsenal, and nor do Jamie Gittens or Liam Delap, who have arrived at Chelsea. You’d have thought that Anthony Elanga (who has moved from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle for £55m) is a sure-fire Premier League bet with his pedigree and experience at Manchester United, but apparently not. West Ham’s marquee signing from Nice, Jean-Clair Todibo, also isn’t mentioned.

At time of writing, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko’s futures are not settled. They may be late arrivals to the next list.