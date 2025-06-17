Chelsea closing in on Bosman for England U19 star

Chelsea are reportedly looking to finalise a Bosman free transfer deal for ex-Preston North End and England u19 player Kian Best who will soon be out of contract.

The 20-year-old will depart Championship side Preston on June 30 after failing to agree terms for a new contract.

It was reported that Best had held preliminary discussions with Chelsea last week, and National World believes that the London side are now close to finalising the deal.

The left-sided defender rose through the ranks at Preston’s academy and made his league debut against Bristol City at the start of the 2023/24 season. He went on to make 12 league appearances for his home town club, winning the Lillywhites’ young player of the season accolade in 2024.

Kian Best | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Capable of operating as either a left back or a left midfielder, Best has received plenty of accolades in his career so far, with former Preston boss Ryan Lowe describing him as “versatile” and having “a wand of a left foot”.

Away from Deepdale, Best has made 5 appearances for England’s U19 team, scoring once, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Irish side Bohemians.

It is expected that he will start in Chelsea’s youth set-up, although a loan move to partner club Strasbourg is also a possibility.