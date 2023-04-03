Chelsea FC: was Graham Potter the worst Chelsea manager of all-time? Win percentage and points-per-game explained
Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter after seventh months. The Blues currently sit eleventh in the league and lost at home to Aston Villa on Saturday
After seven months at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter has been sacked with the recent 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa being the final nail in the English manager’s coffin as he says goodbye to his time at Chelsea.
The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League following their most recent defeat and Bruno Saltor will take charge as interim head coach as Chelsea prepare to host Liverpool this week before travelling to Wolves next weekend.
Potter’s time at the club brought very few moments of positivity. He led the club to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, but was unable to find success in the domestic competitions and he has left the club with the worst points-per-game tally of any Chelsea boss in the Premier League era.
Potter and Glenn Hoddle both managed just 1.27 points a game during their repsective stints in West London while Ian Porterfield (1.28), Ruud Gullit (1.65) and Frank Lampard (1.67) sit just behind them.
However, in terms of win percentage, the 47-year-old doesn’t sit quite last on the list. Here are the worst Chelsea manager’s in Premier League history according to their win percentages. Take a look...