Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter after seventh months. The Blues currently sit eleventh in the league and lost at home to Aston Villa on Saturday

After seven months at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter has been sacked with the recent 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa being the final nail in the English manager’s coffin as he says goodbye to his time at Chelsea.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League following their most recent defeat and Bruno Saltor will take charge as interim head coach as Chelsea prepare to host Liverpool this week before travelling to Wolves next weekend.

Potter’s time at the club brought very few moments of positivity. He led the club to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, but was unable to find success in the domestic competitions and he has left the club with the worst points-per-game tally of any Chelsea boss in the Premier League era.

Potter and Glenn Hoddle both managed just 1.27 points a game during their repsective stints in West London while Ian Porterfield (1.28), Ruud Gullit (1.65) and Frank Lampard (1.67) sit just behind them.

However, in terms of win percentage, the 47-year-old doesn’t sit quite last on the list. Here are the worst Chelsea manager’s in Premier League history according to their win percentages. Take a look...

1 . Graham Potter has left Chelsea after seven months Graham Potter

2 . Luiz Felipe Scolari - 56% Brazil’s Luis Felipe Scolari came to Chelsea in July 2008 and lasted until February 2009 before leaving. He won 20 of his 36 matches in charge.

3 . Claudio Ranieri - 54% The former Leicester boss, Claudio Ranieri, held down the fort in West London from September 2000 until May 2004. He won 107 out of his 199 matches in charge and acquired a win percentage of 54.

4 . Gianluca Vialli - 53% Italy’s Gianluca Vialli was in charge of the Blues from February 1998 until September 2000 and was able to win 76 out of 143 possible matches, earning himself a win percentage of 53.