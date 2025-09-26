Chelsea hit by injury crisis as 10 players set to miss Premier League clash with Brighton this weekend

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2 minutes ago
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has a monumental injury headache to deal with this weekend.

The Blues started the Premier League season strong, and looked like title contenders early on. But that momentum has faltered in the past couple of weeks, with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last time out.

This weekend, the Blues play host to Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, but Maresca is having to navigate a big injury crisis at the club right now.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that talisman midfielder Cole Palmer has been ruled out for at least three weeks with a groin injury, but might not be back until December.

Another nine players have also been ruled out of this weekend’s game for Chelsea - although Maresca is fortunate to have deputies in most positions.

Defensively, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill have been missing all season with injuries, while Josh Acheampong is reportedly battling an illness at the time of publication.

In the midfield, loanee Facundo Buonanotte is ineligible to face his parent club; Romeo Lavia is not fit to play and Dario Essugo is recovering from a thigh injury.

Upfront, new striker Liam Delap is out injured with a hamstring injury, and Marc Guiu also has a muscle injury.

Mykhailo Mudryk is still serving a provisional suspension after testing positive in a doping test.

