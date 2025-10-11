Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends: Full line-ups, TV details and kick-off time

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Peter Crouch of Liverpool Legends celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Legends Charity Match between Liverpool Legends and Chelsea Legends at Anfield on March 22, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by LFC Foundation/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)placeholder image
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Peter Crouch of Liverpool Legends celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Legends Charity Match between Liverpool Legends and Chelsea Legends at Anfield on March 22, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by LFC Foundation/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Some of the best players of this century will be back on the pitch today - in a face-off between two Premier League giants.

But the tone of the Chelsea vs Liverpool game will be a bit more friendly today as it is a charity game between two “Legends” sides, making use of the international break.

The game, at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground, is a return game of a match played at Anfield in March, which was was won by the home team with two Peter Crouch goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Peter Crouch of Liverpool Legends celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Legends Charity Match between Liverpool Legends and Chelsea Legends at Anfield in March placeholder image
Peter Crouch of Liverpool Legends celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Legends Charity Match between Liverpool Legends and Chelsea Legends at Anfield in March | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Today, former Chelsea player and manager Roberto Di Matteo - who scored a memorable and fast FA Cup Final goal for Chelsea against Middlesbrough in 1997 and also scored the only goal of the 2000 final for Chelsea against Aston Villa, before later becoming club manager and winning the Champions League - will lead out the Blues.

The Liverpool management team includes club legends Ian Rush, John Aldridge, Phil Thompson and Sammy Lee.

Who is playing in the Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends game?

Chelsea squad

  • Goalkeepers: Petr Cech, Carlo Cudicini
  • Defenders: John Terry, Marcel Desailly, Gary Cahill, William Gallas, Jon Harley, Celestine Babayaro
  • Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Jody Morris, Claude Makelele, Katie Chapman, Ramires, Tiago Mendes
  • Forwards: Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Diego Costa, Joe Cole, Salomon Kalou, Florent Malouda, Eidur Gudjonsen, Loic Remy, Gemma Davison

Liverpool squad

  • Goalkeepers: Pepe Reina, Sander Westerveld
  • Defenders: Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Igor Biscan, Martin Skrtel, Ragnar Klavan, Stephane Henchoz, Martin Kelly
  • Midfielders: Jay Spearing, Mark Gonzalez, Yossi Benayoun, Ryan Babel
  • Forwards: Robbie Keane, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Natasha Dowie

Peter Crouch, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt and Steven Gerrard played last season but will not be not appearing today, and Hazard, Costa, Cech and Cole did not appear last time out.

Steven Gerrard of Liverpool Legends controls the ball whilst under pressure from Jose Bosingwa of Chelsea Legend during the Legends Charity Match between Liverpool Legends and Chelsea Legends in Marchplaceholder image
Steven Gerrard of Liverpool Legends controls the ball whilst under pressure from Jose Bosingwa of Chelsea Legend during the Legends Charity Match between Liverpool Legends and Chelsea Legends in March | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

When does Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends kick off?

The game is at Stamford Bridge at 3pm on Saturday, October 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Is Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends on TV?

The game will be streamed on the Chelsea YouTube channel. It will cost £4.99 to stream live, with the proceeds going to the Chelsea Foundation and the Chelsea Players’ Trust.

Highlights will be available on the Chelsea app and website, after the game ends.

Tickets are still on sale via the Chelsea website priced from £17.50 to £35.

Related topics:ChelseaStamford BridgeLiverpool FCAston VillaChampions LeagueSteven GerrardYouTubePeter Crouch
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice