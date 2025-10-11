Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends: Full line-ups, TV details and kick-off time
But the tone of the Chelsea vs Liverpool game will be a bit more friendly today as it is a charity game between two “Legends” sides, making use of the international break.
The game, at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground, is a return game of a match played at Anfield in March, which was was won by the home team with two Peter Crouch goals.
Today, former Chelsea player and manager Roberto Di Matteo - who scored a memorable and fast FA Cup Final goal for Chelsea against Middlesbrough in 1997 and also scored the only goal of the 2000 final for Chelsea against Aston Villa, before later becoming club manager and winning the Champions League - will lead out the Blues.
The Liverpool management team includes club legends Ian Rush, John Aldridge, Phil Thompson and Sammy Lee.
Who is playing in the Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends game?
Chelsea squad
- Goalkeepers: Petr Cech, Carlo Cudicini
- Defenders: John Terry, Marcel Desailly, Gary Cahill, William Gallas, Jon Harley, Celestine Babayaro
- Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Jody Morris, Claude Makelele, Katie Chapman, Ramires, Tiago Mendes
- Forwards: Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Diego Costa, Joe Cole, Salomon Kalou, Florent Malouda, Eidur Gudjonsen, Loic Remy, Gemma Davison
Liverpool squad
- Goalkeepers: Pepe Reina, Sander Westerveld
- Defenders: Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Igor Biscan, Martin Skrtel, Ragnar Klavan, Stephane Henchoz, Martin Kelly
- Midfielders: Jay Spearing, Mark Gonzalez, Yossi Benayoun, Ryan Babel
- Forwards: Robbie Keane, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Natasha Dowie
Peter Crouch, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt and Steven Gerrard played last season but will not be not appearing today, and Hazard, Costa, Cech and Cole did not appear last time out.
When does Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends kick off?
The game is at Stamford Bridge at 3pm on Saturday, October 11.
Is Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends on TV?
The game will be streamed on the Chelsea YouTube channel. It will cost £4.99 to stream live, with the proceeds going to the Chelsea Foundation and the Chelsea Players’ Trust.
Highlights will be available on the Chelsea app and website, after the game ends.
Tickets are still on sale via the Chelsea website priced from £17.50 to £35.