The latest transfer headlines from the Premier League - including updates from Man Utd, Chelsea and West Ham

Manchester United face an uphill battle to retain the services of academy wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo amid growing interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues have already bolstered their squad by agreeing deals for highly-rated Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda for just under £44m and another rumoured Ruben Amorim target in Dário Essugo for £18.5m, taking their summer spending to around £62.5m before a final ball is kicked in the Premier League season.

Chelsea have made a habit of signing some of the world’s most highly rated youngsters on long-term contracts under Todd Boehly’s ownership with the ambition of building a super team in years to come. Cole Palmer, who was just on the cusp of breaking into the Manchester City team in 2023 is an example of this bold approach bearing fruit whereas the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix are both examples of the flaws that this philosophy can sometimes have.

According to Mail Sport , Blues chief hope Mainoo can be the latest marquee arrival at the club to enhance the club’s strong pre-existing central midfield options of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, who were both signed for upwards of £100m.

Kobbie Mainoo faces uncertain future at Man Utd

Around 12 months ago, Kobbie Mainoo was just starting to make a name for himself as a regular in the Manchester United team. The teenager, who made 35 appearances during the 2023/24 season, made his England debut in March 2023 and went on to play a pivotal role in helping the Red Devils achieve FA Cup glory against their bitter city rivals Manchester City.

Mainoo, who scored in the cup final at Wembley before making Gareth Southgate’s final England squad, played every match at Euro 2024 and started each knockout game as the Three Lions reached the final for just the second time in their history before falling short against Spain.

The 19-year-old was expected to have an even bigger season this year but hasn’t quite hit the same heights in a disjointed campaign which has been marred by two long-term muscle injuries.

Mainoo is under contract at United until 2026 and is thought to be one of the lowest paid players at Old Trafford. He is understood to be seeking a pay rate of around £180k per week, plus bonuses which would bring him in line with his team-mates and reflect his status as an England regular. United are hopeful of convincing the Stockport-born player that his long-term future is at Old Trafford and reaching a compromise in talks but could listen to offers from Chelsea if negotiations continue to stall.

United value him at £70-80million and would receive 100 percent profit for the player in a vital FFP boost if they did accept any offers for the youngster. Although it would undoubtedly irk fans to see a prospect with such strong potential move to a Premier League rival.

England ace snubs West Ham

Guardian Sport understands that soon-to-be out-of-contract Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has rejected a proposed deal of around £100k a week to join West Ham United next season. The former Red Devils star, who made his England debut last winter, is believed to be admired by Graham Potter for his versatility in midfield areas and his composure with the ball which suits his possession based philosophy.

Gomes has racked up 134 appearances for Lille over the course of his career in France but has dropped down the pecking order after failing to agree a new deal with the club. Fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old as they seek further reinforcements.