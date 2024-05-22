Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has announced the bombshell decision to leave the club by mutual consent after just one year at Stamford Bridge. The former Tottenham and Southampton boss took charge of the Blues on 1 July, signing a two-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

After an underwhelming start to the season, Chelsea ended the campaign in sixth position with a run of five successive wins in their final games to secure a return to European football after last season’s dismal 12th place finish.

The West London outfit also finished runners-up in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-final of the FA Cup as they showed huge progress in both domestic competitions.

The decision from the Argentine to leave means owner Todd Boehly is now searching for his fourth Chelsea permanent manager since arriving in the summer of 2022. But who is the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge? Here’s the current odds...

1 . Roberto De Zerbi - 10/11 (SkyBet) The Italian announced he was leaving Brighton just days before Mauricio Pochettino's departure and the bookmakers do not seem to think it's a coincidence. De Zerbi was credited with leading Brighton to a sixth place finish and is renowned for playing an attractive brand of football. The Blues have poached one Brighton manager during Boehly's reign could they now turn to another.

2 . Kieran McKenna - 5/2 Having masterminded back-to-back promotions with Ipswich, Kieran McKenna has quickly become the name on everyone's lips. Renowned for playing an exciting attacking brand of football, McKenna seems to have a huge future in the game, but as of yet has no top-flight experience as a manager.

3 . Thomas Frank - 7/1 (SkyBet) Thomas Frank has worked wonders with Brentford over the last six years and has stablised the Bees as a top-flight outfit with a much lower budget than his competitors.