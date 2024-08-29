Jadon Sancho is looking likely to leave Manchester United | AFP via Getty Images

United’s new owners Ineos have largely impressed fans with their transfer window business so far - but what moves will they make before tomorrow’s deadline?

This summer, Manchester United - in desperate need of a refresh after slumping to their worst-ever Premier League finish - have made four new signings with a fifth nearing completion.

Fans are generally pleased with the business: Lenny Yoro’s arrival from Lille should provide them a long-term defensive option, Noussair Mazraoui has already impressed in the first Premier League games of the season, Matthijs De Ligt will reinforce their back line, and Joshua Zirkzee has already got off the mark with his first Premier League goal.

Soon to arrive is Manuel Ugarte, the PSG midfielder fans hope will bolster a shaky defensive midfield.

However, sporting director Dan Ashworth doesn’t look to be finished yet. Even if Ugarte’s move to United comes through on Thursday (which looks likely as the player has reportedly completed his medical at the club), fans could still see further moves before Friday night’s deadline.

Possible Sancho-Sterling swap

Two players who’ve fallen out of favour at United and Chelsea could be set for a blockbuster swap move. Raheem Sterling’s future at Stamford Bridge seems bleak to say the least after Enzo Maresca confirmed he will not get any minutes under his stewardship, while Jadon Sancho hasn’t played for United competitively since the beginning of last season as he fell out with Erik Ten Hag. Though reports this summer say the two have buried the hatchet at United, Sancho - like Sterling - hasn’t been included in any Premier League squads so far this season and is understood to be for sale.

With both clubs looking to shift high earners, rumours of a swap have been swirling - and it’s fair to say the idea of welcoming an ex-Manchester City and Liverpool player in Sterling wasn’t the most popular idea with United fans.

However, it now looks as though the deal could be off with a loan move for Sancho to Serie A club Juventus materialising. Juventus’ move comes after their former winger Federico Chiesa has left Italy to make the switch to none other than United’s rivals and this weekend’s opponents Liverpool.

Sancho is the second United player this week to be heavily linked with a Serie A move with academy graduate Scott McTominay’s transfer to Napoli set to be announced.

United consider late swoop for £40m England striker

Though they’ve brought in Dutch 23-year-old Zirkzee this summer, United’s hierarchy are understood to be interested in a high-profile play for another striker. Having played for Brentford since 2020, Ivan Toney has made no secret of his desire for a higher-profile club and has been linked with the Saudi Pro League club as well as Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal - and now United could throw their hat in the ring.

Ivan Toney | Getty Images

Toney has 36 Premier League goals in 85 appearances with the Bees, but has been left out of Thomas Frank’s squads so far due to transfer interest. If Brentford can’t secure a move for Toney this summer, they risk losing him for free next year when his contract expires - but they rejected a bid from Al-Ahli and are understood to want £40-50m from suitors.

The Evening Standard reports that United have held initial talks over a move for Toney, upping the stakes as the transfer window draws to a close - but their competitors for his signature are Chelsea, understood to be Toney’s preferred option.

Left-back links quieten down

A problem position for United has been left-back, with first choice Luke Shaw notoriously injury-prone. The addition of Mazraoui has allayed some concerns, but it emerged this week that United could be linked to yet another Chelsea player in Ben Chilwell. Like Sterling, the England defender has been frozen out by Enzo Maresca and is available for a move.

Ben Chilwell | Getty Images

Supporters were again largely unimpressed by the idea, though, pointing out that Chilwell has a lengthy injury record of his own.

However, those talks have reportedly slowed with United not interested in taking Chilwell off Chelsea’s hands, meaning the defender faces a season on the sidelines if he cannot secure a move elsewhere.

Midfielders offloaded with youngster set to arrive

Finally, United are creating space in the wage bill and dressing room by offloading midfielders considered surplus to requirements. Despite his value last season largely as an impact substitute, Scott McTominay looks set for the exit after more than 20 years at the club - he has apparently agreed a £25m move to Antonio Conte’s Napoli.

Hannibal Mejbri during a pre-season game between Manchester United and Real Betis in California Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Hannibal Mejbri has sealed a move to Championship outfit Burnley after struggling for game time at Old Trafford. There could be one more arrival in the midfield, though: Sékou Koné is apparently due to move over to the UK from Malian club Guidars FC. He is viewed as another long-term prospect for the club at the age of only 18, and can provide cover in the future in defensive midfield.