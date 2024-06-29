Chesney Hawkes has been at the centre of Euro 2024 fanfare. | Getty Images

Chesney Hawkes is cheering England on at Euro 2024 through a new version of The Beatles hit ‘Hey Jude’.

There may not have been too much for England supporters to get excited about at Euro 2024 so far this summer but one man doing his best to animate the country is none other than Chesney Hawkes.

'The One and Only' hit-maker has found himself under social media spotlight in recent weeks after he breathed new life into The Beatles classic 'Hey Jude' as an ode to Three Lions star Jude Bellingham. The video picked up traction on TikTok having conducted an audience singalong before the Serbia match earlier this month.

NationalWorld catches up with Chesney about his viral fame and predictions for Sunday's Round of 16 clash against Slovakia.

Q: Hi Chesney, so all this 'Hey Jude' fanfare started at a Box Park watch party. How was that?

A: "I've always wanted to watch a game at a fan zone like that. It's hard to do as they are often sold out or I'm on tour... I was excited to be asked and jumped at that completely.

"It was mental. I did a version of 'The One and Only' but changed the lyrics for England. That was great fun and I sat down after my bit but literally just before the game kicked off, the DJ put on 'Hey Jude' and I just had to make it a moment. I got up on stage and conducted a singalong. The crowd went loopy with it. 10 minutes after that Jude scored the goal!"

Q: You then decided to share your own reworked version online, right?

A: "I went to Portugal the next day with my family and started fiddling around with the lyrics and made a little video of the song. I stuck it up on TikTok and didn't think anything of it.

"The next day I woke up to 20 messages from my manager saying, 'What have you done?! We've got calls from everyone!'.

Q: How's it been becoming part of the Euro 2024 excitement online?

A: "Some people loved it and then some people were saying, 'how dare you ruin a classic Beatles song!'. I'm the last person to do that, I'm a massive Beatles fan, it's just a bit of fun. The online football community is massive and I'm so glad they embraced me in that way. There's nothing like football to bring people together!"

Q: You'd previously predicted England to win the whole tournament. How do you feel about that now?

A: "I'm definitely a lot more nervous about it. If we carry on playing like we are and come up against Spain, Portugal, Germany.. we're not going to progress.

"The thing about these competitions, once we get through to the knockouts, it might pick up. We just need to gel as a team, it's a bit disjointed. The squad is incredible and I just want to see them gelling together. I think we need that spark of Palmer, Bowen or Gordon in there. We might have to take out some elite players but if that's what it takes, then so be it."

Q: Can we press you for a score prediction for Sunday's match against Slovakia?

A: "On paper, we should go through. All my predictions so far haven't come to fruition! It's going to be a tough game but I do think we will win it comfortably in 90 minutes. I'll go 3-1 with Jude to score... and then we can reignite 'Hey Jude'!"

Hawkes is a big West Ham fan. | Shoot Music

Q: Finally, you're a big West Ham fan. With England struggling for goals, how much would you like to see Jarrod Bowen given a chance?