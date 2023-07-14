England and Chelsea football star dies aged 74 after long illness

Chris Garland, who played for Chelsea and Bristol City, has died aged 74 after a long illness. The former striker spent three spells at the Robins and played 31 times for the Blues.

He was also capped for the England Under-23 side in 1970 and went on to appear in the League Cup final in 1975.

Bristol City paid tribute to the club icon, tweeting: “The club are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Garland at the age of 74.

“Rest in Peace to a Bristol City legend.”

Chelsea also paid tribute. They wrote: “We send our deepest condolences to Chris’ family and friends.”

Garland signed his professional contract in 1966 for Bristol City where he quickly struck up a partnership with John Galley in attack. He played a pivotal role in helping Bristol City to the League Cup semi-final in 1970/71 and subsequently earnt a £100,000 move to Division 1’s Chelsea.

In 1975, Garland moved to Leicester City and kept the side from relegation by scoring eight goals in ten games. The next season, he returned to the Robins and stayed with the club until 1982.

Following his retirement, Garland managed non-league Somerset side Minehead and also coached at Yeovil. In 1992, just ten years after retiring, Garland was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.