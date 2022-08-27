The 18-year old is looking for her first Grand Slam title win at Flushing Meadows having reached the final of the 2022 French Open earlier this year.

The 2022 US Open gets underway next week in New York City as the best players in the world compete for the last Grand Slam title of the year.

Also missing the men’s singles is Roger Federer who is still recovering from injury but there will be a healthy British contingent with Camron Norrie, Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and more all participating.

In the Ladies Singles, 18-year old Coco Gauff is looking to claim her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows having already reached the final of the French Open earlier this year.

Here is everything you need to know about who the American teenage star will face in the first round and when and at what time the match will take place:

Who is Coco Gauff playing in US Open first round?

Coco Gauff’s first round opponent at the 2022 US Open will be France’s Leolia Jeanjean.

The 27-year old only is making her US Open debut and only played her first Grand Slam event earlier this year.

So far she has reached the third round of the French Open and the third qualifying round at Wimbledon while reaching a career high ranking of 138th.

At this year’s French Open the Montpellier born player knocked off Nuria Párrizas Díaz in the first round before pulling off a shock win over eighth-seed and former world number one Karolína Plíšková, 6-2, 6-2.

It is her only win over a top ten ranked player to date with Gauff ranked 12th for this year’s US Open.

When is Coco Gauff’s US Open first round match?

Gauff will play her first round match on the opening day of the 2022 US Open - Monday, August 29.

Her match will be one of the main attractions and will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men’s number one Daniil Medvedev takes on America’s Stefan Kozlov in the opening match at the 23,000+ capacity venue at 12pm local time (5pm BST) with Gauff and Jeanjean on second.

Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean match odds

Coco Gauff is the heavy odds-on favourite to win her first round match at 1/16 while Leolia Jeanjean starts as the massive underdog at 13/2.

In the outright betting, Gauff is the 13/1 third favourite to win her first the Ladies Singles Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

World number one Iga Swiatek is the 7/2 favourite in the outright betting.

How to watch the 2022 US Open first round

Viewers in the UK can watch the tournament through Amazon Prime Video.

