Two men have been found guilty of murdering Birmingham footballer Cody Fisher in a nightclub on Boxing Day 2022. Cody Fisher, 23, was stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Birmingham in front of more than 2,000 people and died at the scene. He had been a former Birmingham City academy member from Redditch and went on to play for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting as a defender.

Remy Gordon, 23, and Kemi Carpenter, 22, had been accused of killing Fisher in the Boxing Day attack in 2022 as 'awful revenge' for a minor altercation that had taken place two days earlier. Gordon and Carpenter were convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, had denied the charges of murder and affray. A third defendant Reegan Anderson, 19, was found not guilty of murder.

The family of the murdered footballer had told Sky News that they were 'broken' by the loss of the young man. His mother, Tracey Fisher, said: "I'm just so proud, so, so proud that he was just an inspiration to so many people. He was just an amazing, amazing child, baby, lad - it's beyond words and beyond cruel.

"My life sentence started on Boxing Day. When I got that call, I got there, and it was too late. To make that journey to Birmingham seemed forever and to get there and not even make it in time because he'd already died by the time I'd got there - there's just no words."