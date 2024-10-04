Could mid-game player interviews come to the Premier League?

Marcus Tavernier of Bournemouth | Getty Images

Have you ever wished to be a fly on the wall as a player made their way back to the bench after being substituted? You might be a fan of the idea of mid-game interviews - which could be coming to the Premier League.

In an attempt to bring fans even closer to the action and provide more insight into the top flight, broadcasters and the Premier League are reportedly (according to Mail Sport) looking into the possibility of mid-game conversations with players.

The idea was trialled in Bournemouth’s victory over Southampton on Monday night, when substitute Marcus Tavernier was interviewed by a reporter as he left the field of play with about 15 minutes remaining. Similarly, during the Premier League’s 2023 summer series, Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell was interviewed on the touchline during the second half to discuss his role in the match - providing analysis with the game still fresh in his mind.

Mid-action interviews aren’t an entirely new idea - pit lane interviews in motorsports have been cited as an example of how the format could work, and coverage of the National Women’s Soccer League in the US often includes interviews with players at halftime to get their views on how the match is unfolding.

Recent docuseries like Manchester City’s Together: Treble Winners and All or Nothing: Arsenal have provided fans (at least, those willing to fork out to the streaming services) with more behind-the-scenes access to their teams.

Tavernier’s talk to reporters on Monday was a first in the Premier League, but it’s understood that officials are keen to introduce it more widely. The idea is that these interviews bring fans closer to the action by letting them hear from players who are fresh from the pitch, and teams lower in the league reportedly see it as a positive idea.

However, others think the cons outweigh the pros - for example, cutting away from a game to conduct an interview could carry a risk of missing some action. It’s reported that some are worried players might give away tactical information during the game too.

It might surprise fans to know that half-time interviews with managers are actually already allowed in the Premier League - it’s just that they’re uncommon. The league’s rules say that the UK broadcaster of each match can request for managers or senior coaches to give an interview at the end of halftime.

However, it’s completely at the manager’s discretion whether they agree, and understandably many clearly think they have more important jobs to do at halftime.

The closest we’ve come to what’s being suggested was a halftime interview with a player on Sky last year, and fans weren’t exactly bowled over by it. Sky’s team entered the field shortly after the halftime whistle to chat to Brentford’s Christian Norgaard (still out of breath) during their game against Bournemouth, quizzing him about proceedings as he headed for the tunnel.

It was a first for Sky, but the 20-second conversation didn’t provide a huge amount of insight and many fans weren’t particularly impressed.

After the unpopularity of some rule changes in recent years (*cough, cough* VAR), the league’s officials will need to think this one through carefully before trying to shake up fans’ experience of the league further.