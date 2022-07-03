The six time Ballon d’Or winner has told Old Trafford chiefs he wants to leave the Premier League club this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United’s hierarchy that he wants to leave the club during the current transfer window.

The 37-year old is just one year into his second spell at Old Trafford and still has another year remaining on his current deal.

However, with new head coach Erik ten Hag taking over it appears the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar sees his career elsewhere.

The question now is about which club he could sign for if he does indeed depart.

There are other Premier League sides who could be in the mix including Chelsea while Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are the early front runners.

Ronaldo had a successful spell in Italy with Juventus, could he head back to the Serie A?

What about the USA and Major League Soccer? Surely there would be more than one club across the Atlantic that would consider a move.

Perhaps he could look to return to first club Sporting CP or even take his career to France for the first time.

Last summer it looked like a move to United’s rivals Manchester City was on the cards, could that interest resurface?

Here are all the clubs who are currently believed to be viable options for Ronaldo and the likelihood of him signing with them this summer:

1. Stay at Man U 10/11

2. Bayern Munich 9/4

3. Chelsea 5/1

4. PSG 12/1