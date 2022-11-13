Portugal star made the claims on TalkTV with Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club.

The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast next week on TalkTV. When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Morgan revealed in The Sun newspaper that Ronaldo had told him he had “had enough of the sniping, the sneering, and the endless blame-game bulls**** that’s been flung at him over the past few months.” Morgan claims that when he asked Ronaldo about current United boss Ten Hag, the Portuguese said: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Manchester United travels to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Ronaldo was also “witheringly scornful” about former United team-mate Wayne Rooney over criticism the former had received for refusing to appear for United as a substitute during a recent game against Tottenham. Morgan claimed Ronaldo said: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level.

