Despite there still being so much at stake on the football side of things, the rumour mill when it comes to Crystal Palace and Newcastle United continues to dominate the headlines.

Newcastle are targeting a return to the Champions League after a year away from Europe’s elite competition while Crystal Palace could have football on the continent themselves if they can manage to triumph against the might of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Magpies are expected to spend big on reinforcements after a subdued summer transfer window last time out but could also consider offers for some of their players including Joe Willock, according to a report in the Newcastle Chronicle.

The outlet references The Everything is Black and White Podcast and explains that Willock has been recommended to Crystal Palace chiefs who are ‘confident’ he could be a potential target this summer.

Crystal Palace target Joe Willock

Joe Willock was Newcastle United’s final signing of the Mike Ashley era in the summer of 2021 and someone that arrived to great fanfare after scoring eight goals for Newcastle while on loan in the second half of the previous season, including seven in consecutive games, to help steer the club away from the relegation zone.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder went on to become a huge part of Eddie Howe’s team that avoided relegation and even more pivotal figure in the team that finished fourth the following season.

However, his 2023/24 campaign was marred by frequent injury and this term hasn’t quite gone to plan for Willock, with the 25-year-old making 11 league starts and largely struggling to command a starting spot in a midfield which predominantly features Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton when the trio are all available.

Blessed with great speed and athleticism, Willock is a player that benefits from a longer run of games, but with Newcastle keen to strengthen and 18-year-old Lewis Miley only growing in confidence it’s reportedly a possibility that Newcastle might look to cash in on Willock.

A figure of around £20m is being mooted for Palace, who themselves have ambitions of reaching Europe in the near future.

“I do feel for Joe Willock," Musgrove said. "Because there's clearly a talent there. When you've come into replace someone like Joelinton, it's always going to be difficult to leave your mark but it does feel now and ever, doesn't it?” explained journalist Adam Musgrove.

He added: "I've been told that transfer chiefs at Crystal Palace have recommended Willock to Steve Parish and that they think they can get him. I think that move would work out for them.

"But what I want more than anything - is it to work out here because Joe Willock is at the right age. We know he's got talent. We know he's got that ability. He's different to any one of those midfielders that he's battling a place for and with the need for a large squad next season, he'd be absolutely crucial.”

Liverpool receive major £30m transfer boost

Premier League winners Liverpool are in the market for a Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement after the 26-year-old publicly declared his desire to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season.

It leaves a hole in Liverpool’s squad due to Trent’s incredible passing range and creativity, leading to reports that Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong could be signed to replace him, talkSPORT claims the Reds are keen on Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong and he can be snapped up for less than £30million this summer due to a release clause in his deal.

The 24-year-old is a Netherlands international, a Bundesliga and German Cup winner and a former Premiership winner from his time at Celtic.

He can play both as a right-back and right-sided midfielder and is also renowned for his exceptional crossing qualities, overlapping runs and defensive workrate.