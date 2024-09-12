Ex-Crystal Palace youth star caught with £1.5m worth of crystal meth

The ex-footballer had youth spells with Crystal Palace and Woking

Former Crystal Palace youth star Michael Boateng could face a criminal sentence after he admitted supplying crystal meth, cocaine and MDMA with an intent to supply. The ex-Eagles youth star admitted to the charges in court on Tuesday, September 10 and is now being remanded in custody.

An official hearing is now due to take place on October 18 and he will then learn of his sentence in November. A judge is expected to hear evidence about his alleged role in a drug dealing ring.

The 33-year-old former footballer has already received a life-time ban from football after he admitted to match fixing. The ex-right-back was arrested and subsequently charged with conspiracy to defraud in 2013, with the football ban coming in 2015. He has also served a term of 16 months in prison as well as a further term in prison for dealing illegal narcotics.

The news of a further criminal sentence comes after Boateng’s flat was raided by Police in February. They seized Class A drugs, including 19.6kg of crystal meth and it was reported as one of the largest drug raids in UK history with the amount found by police estimated to be worth about £1.5 million on the streets.

At the time of the initial arrest, A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “An estimated £1 million worth of crystal meth has been seized by police after a drugs warrant was carried out at a flat in Croydon on February 14.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug. The arrest was part of ongoing work to disrupt and prevent serious violence in Croydon.” Boateng was part of the Eagles youth set-up from 2005-2007 before being released. He went on to play for Bristol Rovers and several non-league clubs, including Sutton United, Newport County and Whitehawk, the last of which he was sacked from after being charged with conspiracy to defraud.

Since his ban from football, Boateng has worked as a personal trainer with his clients reportedly including the Chelsea stars Reece James and Jadon Sancho.