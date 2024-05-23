Fans of Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen took to the pitch after a hot-tempered Czech cup final.

Chaos descended upon the Czech cup final between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday, May 22 - after the game had concluded, fans of both sets of teams rushed onto the pitch and began fighting amongst themselves.

Players from the two teams were quickly escorted through the tunnel as the situation rapidly escalated. Stewards could do little to stem the tide of supporters as they made beelines for one another, tackling rivals fans to the ground and aiming wild punches at whoever they could find. Even with police intervention, fans continued to fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps the most shocking incident was broadcasted live on Czech TV. Three pundits were doing pitch side analysis after the game had ended - a stool was thrown at them, followed by a second which caught one of them in the face.

At the referee’s final whistle, Sparta Prague were declared the winners of the Czech cup after beating Plzen by a score of 2-1. They opened the scoring in the 79th minute when Sampson Dweh turned the ball into his own net - only for Tomas Chory to level the scores just eight minutes later.

The game looked to be headed for extra time and penalties - however, a late goal from Veljko Birmancevic ensured that Sparta would take home the trophy. Additionally, Pavel Sulc was also sent off late on for Plzen.