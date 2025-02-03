'It's always possible': Aston Villa, Arsenal and Man Utd striker merry-go-round could continue on deadline day
The Gunners’ desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window has been well documented, as previously goals have not been as easy to come by as they were at the Emirates yesterday.
That means Aston Villa, fresh from welcoming Marcus Rashford to Villa Park, could be bracing themselves for a renewed approach for England striker Ollie Watkins.
Villa, who sold Jhon Duran last week, have reportedly already rejected one bid for the 29-year-old from the London outfit, who along with Manchester United have also been linked with Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, when asked on Sunday if any late moves were being considered, said: “It’s always possible.”
It remains to be seen if the convincing manner of Arsenal’s defeat of City, or the apparent injury suffered by Watkins at Wolves on Saturday, affects any thinking.
Rashford will play for Villa for the remainder of the season after making a loan switch from Manchester United.
The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford since new manager Ruben Amorim took charge in November and not played any first-team football since December 12.
The PA news agency understands Villa have agreed to cover at least 75 per cent of Rashford’s £300,000-plus weekly wage and that figure could rise to 90 per cent depending on performances. Villa have also secured an option to buy in the summer.
Rashford may not be the only arrival at Villa ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline with attacking midfielder Marco Asensio undergoing checks before joining on loan from Paris St Germain.
Another striker likely to be on the move is Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, who appears to be closing in on a loan switch to West Ham.
Premier League champions Manchester City have been unusually active in the market this month and may not yet be finished. City have already spent £130million to bring Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis to the Etihad Stadium in an attempt to arrest their unexpected decline this season.
They continue to be linked with defender Andrea Cambiaso and their former midfielder Douglas Luiz, who are both at Juventus.
Elsewhere, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are reportedly close to joining Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund respectively on loan from Chelsea.
Palace manager Oliver Glasner said after his side’s 2-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday: “I think we will have at least one more signing, we need one.”
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou suggest his club could also be active on Monday. The Australian said: “I think the club is still looking for opportunities.”