The death of the last of Manchester United’s Holy Trinity saw an outpouring of grief - and gratitude - across the city. And today is his funeral.

Denis Law’s died aged 84 on Friday, January 17. With Bobby Charlton and George Best he was part of one of the greatest attacking football line-ups of all time, and his two spells at Manchester City mean that fond memories of “The King” are not restricted to the red side of Manchester.

Law’s funeral will be held on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 11, Manchester United announced, at Manchester Cathedral.

The club says the hearse and funeral procession will pass the ground at about 1.10pm, with staff and the general public due to pay their final respects to a man who has been immortalised in two statues at the stadium he graced with his talents for nine years, after signing from Torino in 1962.

The route will take in Chester Road, Sir Matt Busby Way and the East Stand forecourt, pausing at the Trinity Statue, before exiting close to Hotel Football.

Flags around Old Trafford will fly at half mast and The United Megastore will be closed between 1pm and 1.30pm. A Book of Condolence will be made available via the East Stand hospitality reception at Old Trafford, between midday and 2pm so supporters can leave their personal messages and memories of 'The King of the Stretford End'.

After Law’s death, the statue of him with Bobby Charlton and George Best, was surrounded by flowers, scarves and football shirts.

Tributes in memory of Denis Law, at the foot of the United Trinity Statue, outside Old Trafford, home of Manchester United. Picture date: Wednesday January 22, 2025. | PA

Denis Law playing for Man Utd in 1968 | Allsport UK /Allsport/Getty Images

What was Denis Law’s role at Manchester United?

Law played for United between 1962 and 1973, scoring 171 goals in 309 league appearances. During his time at the club he won the FA Cup, the league twice and two Charity Shields, although he missed the famed 1968 European Cup win over Benfica because of injury. He was named 1964 European Footballer of the Year.

In 2012 he was made a club ambassador, attending events and functions on behalf of Manchester United, and promoting its community work.

Law never entered management but worked as a summariser and pundit in the media.

What was Denis Law’s cause of death?

No official announcement has been made but Law’s battle with Alzheimer's and dementia was well known. It had sadly robbed him of the ability to remember his footballing glory days in the 1960s. He was diagnosed in 2021 and had wanted to raise awareness of the disease.

Manchester United footballer Denis Law | Keystone/Getty Images

What has Denis Law’s family said?

This was the statement released by the family on Friday afternoon, via Manchester United: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace. “We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. “We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

What have former players said?

As published by Manchester United, some of football’s biggest names lined up to pay tribute

Alex Stepney (goalkeeper and former team-mate): "So sad to hear that Denis has passed away. Nothing less than a giant of the game and I'm proud to have been his team-mate and friend. God bless Den, rest in peace."

Paddy Crerand (midfielder and former team-mate): "Denis was a great friend, and one of the best players they ever had at Old Trafford. What a player he was. He was very intelligent on the pitch; quick as lightning. What a great lad he was off the pitch. There were no airs and graces to Denis, he was just an ordinary lad like everybody else. There are quite a few players today that are special players, but Denis was a special, special player."

Eric Cantona: "Rest in peace Denis. You were one of those who helped me feel at home in Manchester United. Thank you my friend!"

Wayne Rooney: "Legend. Thoughts with all Denis’ family and friends."

Gary Neville: "Rest in peace, Denis. A great footballer and a great man. It's a privilege and an honour to have spent time in your company. The King of the Stretford End."

David Beckham: "Tonight we lost a true gentleman of the game. Our heart goes out to Denis's family. "Our hearts are heavy tonight. A legend on the field but the perfect gentleman off."