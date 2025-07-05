Carlos Tevez

After months of expectation, highly rated Paraguayan teenager Diego Leon has officially signed for Manchester United. He joins a long list of South Americans who have played for the Old Trafford side - will he become loved like Gabriel Heinze and Antonio Valencia. or become a source of frustration like Juan Sebastian Veron and Kleberson? Here’s a look back at South American United players.

Juan Sebastián Verón (Argentina)

Signed for a then British record £28.1m in 2001 from Lazio, Juan Sebastián Verón arrived with a big reputation. A stylish midfielder known for his passing and vision, Verón impressed in European competition but struggled in the Premier League. Despite flashes of brilliance, including standout performances in the Champions League, his inconsistency in domestic matches led to criticism. However, no United fan from that era will forget that he played a major part in the club’s astonishing comeback win against Spurs in 2001, when a 3-0 half-time deficit at White Hart Lane was turned into a 5-3 victory for United at the final whistle. He left after two seasons, joining Chelsea.

Carlos Tevez (Argentina)

Carlos Tevez joined Manchester United in 2007 on a controversial two-year loan from West Ham, quickly endearing himself to fans with his relentless energy and knack for scoring vital goals. He formed a lethal and fluid front line with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, helping the club win two Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League. Despite his success, contractual issues and a sense of underappreciation led to his shock move to rivals Manchester City in 2009, which has soured his memory among many fans.

Anderson (Brazil)

Signed from Porto in 2007 as a highly rated teenager, Anderson was expected to be the heir to Paul Scholes. A dynamic, box-to-box midfielder, he played a key role in United’s 2007–08 double-winning season, famously scoring a penalty in the Champions League final shootout. However, persistent injuries, weight issues, and inconsistency hampered his progress. Despite winning four Premier League titles and the Champions League - and impressing against big-name opponents such as Steven Gerrard - Anderson never fully convinced, and was more a source of frustration.

Antonio Valencia (Ecuador)

An absolute fan-favourite. Antonio Valencia joined United from Wigan Athletic in 2009, initially as a right winger before becoming a reliable right-back. Known for his explosive pace, strength, and work ethic, Valencia became a stalwart under Sir Alex Ferguson and successive managers. He made over 300 appearances across a decade, captaining the side in his final seasons and winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and the Europa League. Valencia returned to Ecuador in 2019.

Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

Arriving on a free transfer from PSG in 2020, many questioned whether Edinson Cavani, then 33, could still compete at the top level. He quickly proved doubters wrong, bringing class and experience to United’s frontline. His intelligent movement, aerial prowess, and eye for goal made him a key figure in the 2020–21 campaign, scoring crucial goals in both the Premier League and Europa League. Cavani’s professionalism and charisma made him a fan favourite, though injuries and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo limited his impact in his second season. He departed in 2022 after 59 appearances and 19 goals.

Fred (Brazil)

Signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for £52m, and at the time one of the hotly-tipped players around, Fred initially struggled to adjust to the Premier League’s intensity. Over time, however, he developed into a tenacious midfielder known for his energy, tackling, and pressing ability. Often forming a combative partnership with Scott McTominay, Fred’s workrate and determination earned him a regular spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick. He made mistakes, but won fans over with his commitment and attitude. He went to Fenerbahçe in 2023 after 200 appearances.

Gabriel Heinze (Argentina)

Another cult hero, the fearsome Heinze joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in 2004 and quickly became a fan favourite with his aggressive, no-nonsense style at left-back. He won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in his first season. A serious injury ruled him out for much of 2005–06, but he returned to play a part in the 2006–07 title-winning campaign. Heinze controversially attempted to force a move to Liverpool, souring relations with the club. Blocked from joining their rivals, he left for Real Madrid in 2007. Despite the exit, he’s remembered for his warrior-like approach on the pitch.

Lisandro Martínez (Argentina)

Another hardnut Argentinian, who came from Ajax in 2022, Lisandro Martínez quickly became a favourite for his combative spirit, intelligent defending, and impressive distribution. Previously dubbed “The Butcher of Amsterdam,” he brought tenacity and leadership to United’s backline. His partnership with Raphaël Varane was key to United’s defensive improvements under Erik ten Hag. Martínez played a crucial role in the 2022–23 League Cup win, the club’s first trophy in six years. Injuries have hampered him in the last two seasons.

Casemiro (Brazil)

Casemiro arrived from Real Madrid in 2022 as a five-time Champions League winner, bringing vast experience to United’s midfield. Initially met with scepticism due to his age and cost, he quickly silenced critics by becoming a midfield general — breaking up attacks, controlling tempo, and contributing goals. His leadership and composure were pivotal in United’s EFL Cup triumph and top-four finish in 2022–23. However, the next two campaigns saw a dip in form and fitness, despite occasional effective games. However, his attitude and big-game mentality have been a useful asset in the dressing room.

Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina)

Born in Madrid to Argentine and Spanish parents, Garnacho joined United’s academy from Atlético Madrid in 2020. After dazzling at youth level, he burst into the first team in 2022 with explosive pace, fearless dribbling, and a flair for the spectacular. His boyhood idol was Cristiano Ronaldo - sadly Garnacho seems to have acquired the arrogance but without the accomplishments - and is set to leave Old Trafford this summer after Ruben Amorim has decided he is a negative influence, despite his undoubted talent and exciting game.

Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay)

Signed from Peñarol in 2020, Pellistri was seen as a long-term project. After loan spells with Alavés, he returned to United and began earning first-team minutes in 2022–23. A traditional winger with quick feet and directness, he impressed in brief cameos but struggled for consistency and end product. He signed for Panathinaikos for just over £5m last year

Alex Telles (Brazil)

Alex Telles joined Manchester United from FC Porto in October 2020, bringing attacking flair and experience to the left-back role. Known for his crossing ability and set-piece delivery, Telles was initially signed to provide competition for Luke Shaw. However, Shaw’s resurgence meant Telles found himself playing more of a backup role, though he contributed in cup competitions and in the Europa League. He spent the 2022–23 season on loan at Sevilla, helping them win the Europa League. In 2023, he moved permanently to Al Nassr. While not a standout at United, Telles was a reliable and professional squad member.

Andreas Pereira (Brazil)

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Andreas Pereira joined the club from PSV Eindhoven at age 16. A technically gifted attacking midfielder, he made his senior debut in 2014 and was viewed as a future star. However, despite sporadic flashes of quality — including a stunning goal against Southampton in 2019 — Pereira struggled to establish himself. He was loaned out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio, and Flamengo, gaining experience but never fully convincing at United. He signed for Fulham for about £10m in 2022, and has seen more success there, becoming a regular.

Diego Forlán (Uruguay)

Signed in January 2002 from Independiente, Diego Forlán struggled to make an immediate impact at Manchester United. Despite his work rate and likability, it took him 27 games to score - but a hard workrate and later goals cemented cult hero status. Inconsistency plagued his two-and-a-half seasons at the club, and he left in 2004 with 17 goals in 98 appearances. Forlán then reinvented himself in Spain, becoming a world-class striker with Villarreal and Atlético Madrid, and winning the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup. Though his United stint was modest, fans remember him fondly, with many thinking he was the “one that got away”.

Rafael da Silva (Brazil)

Rafael joined United alongside his twin Fabio from Fluminense in 2008. A fiery and energetic right-back, he quickly won over fans with his fearless tackling, attacking runs, and passionate commitment. Rafael played a key role in United’s 2010–11 Premier League title win and made over 100 appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson. Though injuries and competition limited his consistency, Rafael’s drive and enthusiasm made him a fan favourite. He left the club in 2015 for Lyon. His United career was marked by flashes of brilliance and wholehearted play — an all-action full-back.

Fabio da Silva (Brazil)

The quieter of the twins, Fabio da Silva had a more modest United career than Rafael. A left-back capable of playing across the defence, he made his debut in 2009 and featured intermittently over the next few years. Fabio started the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona, showcasing the club’s faith in him. However, injuries and competition for places — particularly from Patrice Evra — limited his opportunities. He spent time on loan at QPR before moving to Cardiff in 2014. While less celebrated than Rafael, Fabio was a versatile and technically sound player.

Marcos Rojo (Argentina)

Yet another brutal but brilliant defender, Marcos Rojo signed from Sporting Lisbon in 2014. His aggressive style and no-nonsense approach at centre-back and left-back won him both praise and criticism. He enjoyed a solid spell under Louis van Gaal but struggled for consistency and fitness in later years. Rojo played a role in the 2016 FA Cup and 2017 Europa League wins but was often sidelined due to injuries. Known for crunching tackles and wild moments, he left in 2021 to return to Argentina with Boca Juniors.

Sergio Romero (Argentina)

Sergio Romero joined United in 2015 as a backup goalkeeper, and played a key role in the club’s 2017 Europa League triumph, keeping clean sheets throughout the knockout stages, including the final. Though he was never first-choice ahead of David de Gea, Romero made over 60 appearances before leaving in 2021.

Kleberson (Brazil)

Probably the biggest letdown of South American imports, Kleberson arrived in 2003 as a World Cup winner after his success with Brazil the previous year, where he played a vital role. Seen as a creative midfielder with flair, his time at the club was plagued by injuries and adjustment issues. He made just 30 appearances across two seasons, scoring twice. Kleberson never found his rhythm in England and left for Beşiktaş in 2005.