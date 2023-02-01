Bruno Guimaraes was sent off for Newcastle United as they beat Southampton in their EFL Cup semi final second leg - but what games will he miss?

There will be plenty of fixtures across all domestic competitions in England this month with the Premier League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup all being played.

Newcastle United are through to the final of the Carabao Cup, their first final appearance at Wembley since the 1999 FA Cup final, after beating Southampton 3-1 on aggregate in their semi-final. They will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest. However, United fans will be sweating after one of their key players saw red in the second leg at St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes was sent off late on in the match after a VAR intervention and now faces a lengthy suspension. What supporters need to know is which domestic matches that suspension applies to, will the Brazilian be able to serve his ban in the league and return in time for the final on February 26? Here’s everything you need to know about suspension rules in domestic cups:

Do EFL Cup red cards count in Premier League?

Red cards in the EFL Cup will see players suspended across all domestic competitions. As of the 2019/20 season, the rules were changed so that suspensions from accumulating yellow cards only applied for the specific competition. However, red cards still carry across all competitions.

For Bruno, that means he will miss Newcastle’s next three Premier League fixtures but will be free from suspension in time for the final on February 26. The Magpies face West Ham, Bournemouth and Liverpool in the league before the Wembley showpiece match.

Do FA Cup red cards count in Premier League?

The same rules for the EFL Cup apply for the FA Cup and the Premier League. Any player who receives a red car in any of those competitions is suspended across all domestic matches. That means that any player who is shown a red card in the Premier League would miss the next domestic match, regardless of which competition it is.

For example, if a Manchester United player is shown red in their second leg semi final ties against Nottingham Forest tonight then they would miss their next Premier League match against Crystal Palace. By the same rules, if Newcastle receive a red card in their Premier League match with Liverpool on February 18 then the player would be suspended for the EFL Cup final.

Do FA Cup and EFL Cup yellow cards count in Premier League?

As of the 2019/20 season, yellow cards in domestic competitions only count for the specific competition they were awarded in.

If a player received yellow cards in two consecutive FA Cup matches then they would miss their sides next FA Cup match but the ban would not apply to the EFL Cup or Premier League. The same rules apply for yellow cards awarded in the Premier League or EFL Cup towards the FA Cup and each other.