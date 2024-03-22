Former Premier League and England U21 footballer caught drink-driving while shopping for vodka at Co-op
Former Sunderland defender Richard Ord has been banned from driving after he was found slumped behind the wheel of his car. Ord, who represented England three times at U21 level, was found to be four times over the speed limit when police were called to a local Co-Op store in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.
Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard how the 54-year-old had heard some "upsetting news" relating to football before he turned to alcohol. The footballer was arrested whilst purchasing a bottle of vodka before returning to his car, according to reports from Sunderland Echo.
Liz McGowan, prosecuting, said: "He was outside the shop, staff saw him buy a bottle of vodka and were concerned about his appearance.
"They alerted the police and they found slumped over the wheel of the car. He appeared intoxicated and he was breathalysed. His reading was 144mg of alcohol to 100ml of breath."
Ord pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol following his arrest in February. Warren Ridley, mitigating, said his client had already taken steps to address his alcohol and mental health conditions following his arrest.
The solicitor said: "He finds himself on benefits now but is seeking help to address his problems."
District Judge Steven Hood sentenced the ex-footballer to a six-month community order and banned him from driving for eight months.
He said: "You came to court as a man of good character but you can no longer call yourself that. Prior to that day you had our own struggles in terms of alcohol and mental health.”
"I accept that you received news that was upsetting for you in terms of football issues and as a result you turned to alcohol. It seems to me that you have gone about matters in the right way and referred yourself for mental health treatment."
Ord was ordered to attend 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days and was fined £150 with an additional £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs. The 54-year-old is a former Sunderland academy graduate, who played regularly for the club for 12 seasons. Overall, he made 253 league appearances, the majority of which came in the top two divisions. He celebrated three promotions during his time with the Black Cats and suffered two career relegations.
He notably won the club’s Player of The Season in the 1995/96 before leaving for QPR in 1998. After his retirement he also managed non-league side Durham City between 2010 and 2012.
