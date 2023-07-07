Edwin van der Sar is said to be in a stable condition

Tensions ran high at Ajax this season (Image: Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering bleeding around his brain, it has been confirmed.

The goalkeeper turned football executive is in a stable condition, Dutch club Ajax has announced. He was reportedly in Croatia on holiday when he suffered the haemorrhage.

Why is he in hospital?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwin van der Sar has suffered bleeding around his brain, his former employers Ajax announced on Friday (7 July).

What has been said?

Ajax said in a statement on Twitter: “On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

Although no further details were given by Ajax, it has been reported Van der Sar was admitted to hospital while away in Croatia after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

Following a disappointing season for Ajax, the club finishing third in the Eredivise and missing out on Champions League qualification, Van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club’s board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things,” he said on Twitter at the end of May. “It doesn’t feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign.”

Manchester United and Fulham issue statements

Fulham, with whom van der Sar spent four years before joining United, sent a message of support, tweeting: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

United offered van der Sar the club’s best wishes. “Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin,” a post on the club’s Twitter feed read.