Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle could be promoted from League One, Wigan Athletic could be relegated from Championship this weekend

Sheffield United have waved goodbye to the English Football League (EFL) as they became the latest team to achieve promotion.

The Blades victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday (26 April) night confirmed their return to the Premier League at the second time of asking. They follow champions Burnley who had sealed promotion with a win on Good Friday at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

Leyton Orient will be playing League One football after they were confirmed as League Two champions last weekend (22 April). Forest Green Rovers were the first team to be relegated across the top four divisions following a 5-1 defeat to Barnsley on 15 April, bring end to their tough season in League One.

Rochdale have been relegated to the National League, bringing an end to a 102-year spell in the Football League. Wrexham will take their place in League Two after they were confirmed as National League champions.

Most teams have just two games left to play in the 2022/23 season across the EFL, meaning that there is a lot to play for over the next two weekends. Here are the teams who could be promoted and relegated:

Championship

Promotion

Burnley and Sheffield United have been promoted, claiming the two automatic promotion spots. Luton and Middlesbrough have secured two of the four play-off spots but the race for the remaining slots is fierce.

Just four points separate Coventry City in fifth place and Swansea in 12th. Going into the final two matchdays of the season the following teams could qualify for the play-offs:

Coventry City - 66 points

Sunderland - 65 points

Milwall - 65 points

Blackburn Rovers - 65 points

West Bromwich Albion - 63 points

Preston North End - 63 points

Norwich - 62 points

Swansea - 62 points

Relegation

Wigan Athletic will be relegated if they lose to Reading on Saturday (29 April). Blackpool could also return to League One if they lose to Blackburn on Friday (28 April) and results do not go their way.

Reading need to beat Wigan to guarantee that their bid for survival will be taken into the final day of the season on 8 May.

Huddersfield, Rotherham and Cardiff are just outside the relegation zone but each have a game in hand on the three teams below them. Rotherham and Cardiff will face each other in a rearranged fixture at the New York Stadium on Thursday (27 April) evening, knowing the winner will move six points clear of the drop.

League One

Promotion

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna and Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher

It is all to play for in the League One promotion race, with no team yet to confirm an authomatic promotion spot. Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town will secure returns to the Championship with wins over Burton Albion and Exeter City respectively on Saturday (29 April).

Plymouth will be promoted if Sheffield Wednesday drop points, while Ipswich will go up if they match Wednesday’s result on Saturday. Sheffield Wednesday need to win and hope the top two drop points to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are guranteed play-off spots. Bolton Wanderers and Derby County are currently in fourth and fifth, they could secure their places in the play-offs if they both win and Peterborough lose.

Relegation

Forest Green Rovers have already been relegated. The Gloucestershire side’s instant return to League Two was confirmed earlier this month following a 5-1 defeat to Barnsley.

Morecombe and Accrington Stanley both need to win to keep their hopes of survival alive. If they both lose and results do not go their way, they could be all but relegated, due to inferior goal difference compared to rivals Milton Keynes Dons and Oxford United.

Morecombe are the only team to have never been relegated during their 100 year stay in the Football League.

Cambridge United, who are currently 23rd, will play Accrington Stanley on Saturday (22 April) knowing that defeated could see them relegated on Tuesday, when they play their game in hand against Burton Albion.

League Two

Promotion

Leyton Orient were confirmed as League Two champions and secured their promotion to League One on Saturday, 15 April. Northampton Town and Stevenage will be promoted if they win on 22 April.

Northampton, the Cobblers, will still be promoted if they draw but Stockport County and Carlisle United drop points. Stevenage would go up if they match the results of Bradford, Stockport and Carlisle.

Stockport County, Carlisle United and Bradford City can still mathmatically finish in the automatic promotion spots. However they would have to win all of their remaining games, while hoping Northampton and Stevenage lose their final two games of the season.

Relegation

Rochdale have been relegated to National League. It brings an end to an 102-year stay in the Football League and was confirmed on 15 April.