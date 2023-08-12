England are through to the semi-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after coming from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday morning.

Leicy Santos put the South Americans ahead a minute before the end of normal time in the first half but the Lionesses would be level heading into the break after Lauren Hemp scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time after a calamitous error from Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Pérez.

Alessia Russo scored the only goal of the second half with 63 minutes gone as England secured the victory that moved them into the last four.

Who will they play in the semi-final and when is it?

England will face Australia in the last four after the Matildas beat France 7-6 on penalties in their quarter final tie following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

The semi-final will take place on Wednesday and kick off at 11am UK time. Spain and Sweden will face off in the other semi-final, which will be on Tuesday, kicking off at 9am. The final will be held on Sunday, August 20.

Is it on TV?

The semi-final game between England and Australia will be broadcast live on BBC One and be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

What has been said?

England matchwinner Russo reflected: “We’re just so happy to get three points and be in the semis. We have had to dig deep from the first game. Colombia have so many players who can cause you so much trouble but the backline was impressive for us.