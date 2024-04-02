Manchester City and England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has announced she is currently recovering from a stroke in the brain but has assured fans there is 'no lasting damage' to her brain function or vision. The 24-year-old has not played a competitive match this season and has only featured on the bench for her club a handful of times. Her last mention as part of Gareth Taylor's match-day squad was back in January this year.

Roebuck released a statement on social media on Saturday, announcing that she had suffered a 'left occipital infarct', which is a type of ischemic stroke caused by a blood clot clogging an artery in the brain. When an ischemic stroke occurs in the occipital lobe, it is formally referred to as an occipital infarct.

Roebuck has not featured for the Lionesses since February 2023. She was part of both the World Cup and Euro 2022 England squads but was an unused option in both tournaments. Khiara Keating has also impressed as Man City's first choice goalkeeper in the Women's Super League this season.

"Unfortunately, having not felt well for a little while, I had some tests and it was discovered that I had suffered a left occipital infarct. Thankfully, there is no lasting damage to my brain function or vision," Roebuck wrote.

"I have had many weeks of follow up tests, specialist appointments, and with the support of the medical team at the club I’m on the road to recovery. It’s great to be back with the girls, working on my rehab and more importantly feeling back to being normal Ellie.

I feel now is the right time to give a little update on something I’ve been dealing with recently 🩵👉 ready to give it all to get back to the thing I love most ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ltqQnNLOJG — Ellie Roebuck (@ellieroebuck) March 30, 2024

"It’s been a really tough time, but with the support of my family, I’m now really positive and excited for my return to the pitch. Life can throw unexpected challenges at you and if this year has taught me anything, it’s that I’m strong and will give it all I’ve got for the thing I love most."

