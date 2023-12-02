England and Scotland now know their opponents at next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany

England and Scotland have found out their opponents for the Euro 2024 championships in men's football next summer, while Wales know who they will face if they qualify.

Scotland have been drawn against Germany in Group A. They will also face Hungary and Switzerland.

England have been drawn in Group C with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia. If Wales qualify via the playoffs in March, they will be in Group D with France, Holland and Austria.

Euro 2024 groups in full below:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A*, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B**

Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C***, Portugal, Czech Republic

*Poland, Estonia, Wales, Finland, Estonia

**Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland