England captain Leah Williamson launches limited edition Ice Cream Sundae at TOCA Social

Leah Williamson's TOCA Social exclusive Ice Cream Sundae - The Captain's Choice

With the Women’s Euros kicking off this summer and England’s Lionesses ready to go all the way, fan-favourite interactive football venue TOCA Social is serving up the ultimate matchday treat - The Captain’s Choice, a limited-edition ice cream sundae created by England captain and TOCA stakeholder, Leah Williamson; with £1 of every purchase going to We Are Laces, a women’s football community supported and selected by Leah.

Getting women and girls of all levels to lace up and connect with the tournament this summer and beyond; TOCA Social has several exciting new initiatives lined up – the first of which is Williamson’s limited-edition ice cream sundae arriving to menus on May 8.

Inspired by Leah’s favourite chocolate indulgences and designed to be enjoyed by every fan, The Captain’s Choice is the perfect way to cool off this summer – whether you’re celebrating with mates, on a date night, or watching the games.

Expect a winning line-up of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, drizzled with indulgent raspberry coulis and chocolate sauce. Leaning into the Lionesses’ favourite chocolate, it’s topped with Buttons and Flake, all served in a classic sundae glass and crowned with a generous swirl of whipped cream.

Leah Williamson creating her limited edition ice cream sundae - The Captain's Choice

As a TOCA Social stakeholder, Leah Williamson has led a series of initiatives focused on female participation and support for the women’s game. Since July 2023, these have driven a momentous 35% increase in female attendance at TOCA Social venues and over 300,000 guests at The O2 venue alone.

TOCA Social has committed to screening every England game of the Women’s Euro across its venues and aims to create the ultimate fan zone for both seasoned supporters and new fans joining the community. With football, cocktails, sharable eats and now an exclusive ice cream collab, it’s the best seat outside the stadium.

A part of TOCA Social’s long-term support of the women’s game, every sundae sold throughout the summer will have £1 donated to We Are Laces, a growing sisterhood of football clubs in the UK run for the community, by the community.

The Captain’s Choice Ice Cream Sundae is available from May 8 – August 31 at all three TOCA Social venues across England, priced at just £7.

TOCA Social stakeholder and England captain Leah Williamson, said: “I am delighted with the progress TOCA has seen in female participation since its launch and I am so proud to continue to be part of a company that I feel truly values the game’s growth. I hope that those who come down and visit during the summer can purchase and donate to such a great cause whilst of course, enjoying the sundae as much as I do…”

Stay tuned for more and book your visit now at: https://www.toca.social/.

