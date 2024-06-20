Getty / UGC

England take on Denmark this evening in their second Euro 2024 clash in Germany.

It was suggested this week that there wouldn’t be any changes from the side that saw off Serbia, and that has proven to be the case - there is, however a change on the bench given that Manchester United’s Luke Shaw was ruled out.

A draw between Serbia and Slovenia means that the Three Lions can now confirm top spot in Group C with a game spare if they’re able to pick up all three points, and Gareth Southgate will be desperate not just for the victory but also a performance that improves upon their outing in Gelsenkirchen.

The England boss, speaking ahead of the match, said, "We're used to a quick turnaround of games. You recover as much as you can in a short period of time and get your messages across. Denmark have a very good team and a good coach. We've had very tough games against them, not only in the last EURO but also in the Nations League. We know their strengths and we'll have to play at our very best."

Meanwhile, Kasper Hjulmand, the Denmark coach, said, "We're facing a great team. [Jude Bellingham] has had a fantastic season. To see a player at his age shine so much with the Champions League winners is fantastic. It's a new football match compared to three years ago [in the EURO 2020 semi-finals]. It's a new game and we will try to win it."

Here’s how the two teams line up in Frankfurt

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Bench: Ramsdale, Henderson, Konsa, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard, Maehle, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen, Eriksen, Wind, Hojlund