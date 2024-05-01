England Euro 2024 squad: full list of every injured player and their expected return date - including Shaw, Sterling, Pope & more

Here is a full list of every England injury doubt ahead of Euro 2024 - and their expected return dates

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
3 minutes ago

England boss Gareth Southgate faces a host of injury concerns as Euro 2024 edges closer.

A string of injuries to full backs such as Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell have left England short in the left back department in recent friendlies and even the multifaceted Kieran Trippier and Reece James have been absent in recent months due to injury issues.

With the knocks piling up, Southgate will hope that he can welcome back the majority of his wounded players for the tournament opener against Serbia on 16 June.

With a number of players now doubtful or facing a race against time to be fit for the Euros, we look at England’s full injury list - and when they are likely to return to action.

1. GK: Nick Pope - Doubtful

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted that time is running out for Nick Pope to make it into the Euro 2024 squad. The 10-time international has been absent since December with a shoulder injury and has only recently returned to light training, meaning at best he will have just a few games to prove his fitness to Gareth Southgate.

2. GK: Sam Johnstone - Out

Sam Johnstone has been out since March with an arm injury. Unlikely to play again for Crystal Palace this season, handing his deputy Dean Henderson a chance to instead stake a claim for Euro 2024.

3. RB: Kieran Trippier - Available

Newcastle hope that Kieran Trippier will return for the final three games of the season after suffering a calf injury. The 46-time international is currently in Dubai, where he is working with a physio and fitness coach.

4. RB: Reece James - doubtful

The Chelsea captain has played just 386 minutes of football this season and has not been on the pitch since December when he injured his hamstring. A wonderful option when fit, but will have limited time to impress Gareth Southgate in the run-up to Euro 2024.

