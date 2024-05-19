Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ivan Toney and Callum Wilson could be battling it out for a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad.

Gareth Southgate is at Brentford v Newcastle as he makes his final calls for England’s Euros squad.

The Three Lions coach will announce his preliminary training group on Tuesday (21 May). He will then have more than two weeks to run the rule over the players at St George’s Park, before revealing his final 26-man squad on 7 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the final day of the Premier League season, the Three Lions boss has come to the G-Tech Community Stadium to watch Brentford take on Newcastle. Surely one of Southgate’s final big decisions is whether to take Ivan Toney or Callum Wilson as the third striker after Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.

Both players have missed large parts of season - the Newcastle number nine through injury and Brentford’s hitman via suspension. Neither striker has made strong case for their inclusion on the flight to Germany in recent games.

England manager Gareth Southgate at Brentford v Newcastle. Credit: Getty

Toney hasn’t scored in the Premier League since February, while Wilson has only played three games in that time - scoring twice. The Brentford man looked to have made the most of Southgate’s presence, rolling the ball into the net against his former club after two minutes.

However the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee due to an offside in the build up. Brentford scarcely had a sniff after that, as Newcastle smashed in three quick-fire first half goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s men are chasing Europe, while the Bees had safety confirmed several games ago.

Wilson played no part as he started the game on the bench, as did fellow England hopeful Kieran Trippier. Toney was lucky to stay on the pitch for a challenge on Bruno Guimaraes towards the end of the first half. He smashed through the Newcastle talisman’s ankle after the ball had gone, but was only given a yellow.