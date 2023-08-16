The Lionesses have reached the Women’s World Cup final for the first time in their history.

England took one step closer to bringing football home again after a sensational 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia in the semi-final on Wednesday. The victory sees the Lionesses reach the final of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history.

This monumental occasion marks yet another milestone under Sarina Wiegman and now, only Spain stand in England’s way of ultimate glory.

We’ve collated a whole bunch of the best photos from England’s semi-final win over the Matildas, including fan reactions at both Stadium Australia and back home at Wembley, as well as the goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

1 . An England fan cheers before the start of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 16, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: England fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3 . SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: England fans show their support prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)