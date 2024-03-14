Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth Southgate has named his squad to face Brazil and Belgium next week. This will be England's last international break before heading to Germany for the Euros 2024 competition this summer. They will enjoy two further warm-up games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in June but the upcoming clashes against Brazil and Belgium mark the last time Southgate will be able to assess the squad before selecting the men who will fly to Germany in a few months time.

Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips has missed out on selection this time around. The midfielder has spent the last two months on loan at West Ham with his start at the London Stadium a disaster so far. Arsenal's Ben White is another to have missed out with Southgate saying the Arsenal chief Edu called him up to say "Ben didn't want to be considered for England at this time. It's a great shame, he's a player I really like, I spoke to him post Qatar because I was keen to pick him and there was reticence on his side. I don't know why that is but I have to respect that and I want to leave the door open to him."

However, there is one figure who has surprised fans by jumping straight back into the squad. Brentford's Ivan Toney has been brought back despite a recent eight month ban. He scored immediately for the Bees on return and Southgate has since commended Toney's return by naming him in the upcoming squad.

Another surprise entry is 21-year-old Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees defender has enjoyed a stand-out campaign this 2023/24 season and has been greatly rewarded for his efforts.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has earned his first England call-up

Here is all you need to know about who is featuring in the upcoming clashes for the Three Lions...

When are England's fixtures?

The Three Lions will face Brazil at Wembley on Saturday 23 March with kick-off set for 7pm before taking on Belgium on Tuesday 26 March with kick-off set for 7.45pm.

How to watch England's matches

The clashes will be shown on Channel 4 in the UK with fans able to stream the action on 4oD with a free account all that is required to tune in. For those unable to watch or stream, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will offer live radio coverage of both Brazil and Belgium matches.

Who is in the squad?