A sports shop is selling St George’s Cross iron-on transfers for £4.95 - so fans can cover the controversial design on the new England football shirt.

Nike revealed it had altered the cross to include purple and blue horizontal stripes in a “playful update” to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024 this week.

Some fans were upset, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the flag should not be "messed with" and opposition leader Keir Starmer called for the kid to be scrapped. Grant Walters, 33, director at The Sports Shop is now selling heat transfers featuring the St George's Cross, which fans to use to cover the new Nike version.

Director Grant Walters at The Sports Shop in Kingswinford, and their St George's Cross transfer to apply to new England kit

They went on sale online at around midday yesterday (22) and at his shops in Kingswinford and Stourbridge, in the West Midlands. Married Grant said: "It's a take on the colours from the 1966 training top. I appreciate good design.

"I think the new designed kits are brilliant - some of the best kits we've had in a long time. Obviously there's a demand for people that prefer a traditional St George on the back." He added: "For me, I don't think any national flag should be changed.

"We're providing a solution for people. If it helps out, we're also raising money for charity. It's more about a solution to a problem. I don't see much of a problem with [the new design] as such. But if there's a backlash and people would like the traditional St George's flag on it, here is a solution."

