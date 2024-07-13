A place in history and the chance to ensure football finally ‘comes home’ is within England’s grasp as they prepare to face Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate’s side may well have made a slow start to the tournament after taking five points from group games against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia - but the Three Lions have do seem to have gathered some momentum at just the right time after coming through a penalty shoot-out against Switzerland before Wednesday’s dramatic semi-final win against the Netherlands.

Thoughts of the final showdown with a Spain side considered to have been the most impressive in the tournament had already begun as soon as Ollie Watkins’ last-gasp goal hit the back of the net in the midweek win. But how could England line up as they look to secure a place in history and what changes could Gareth Southgate make to his starting eleven?

