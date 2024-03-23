Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon will hope to build on the momentum of his stunning form for the Magpies by making a first senior appearance for England against Brazil on Saturday. After scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe's side, the former Everton star received a maiden call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad last week and he will be in contention to face Brazil at Wembley this weekend.

He said: “He has been amazing. He’s so quick and when we get the ball to him we know he will do something special. No one at the club deserves to be in the England squad more than him, he has been unbelievable for us, always scoring and giving some assists. He deserves to be there and he's a lovely guy as well so I'm very happy for him. I hope he can get some minutes in the England squad and for me, playing against him will be massive for us both and the club as well."