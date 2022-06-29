England legend Alex Scott backs Lionesses for Euro 2022 success

England legend Alex Scott has praised Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman and believes her side are “right up there” with the favourites to win this summer’s European Championship.

Excitement is growing with just a week to go until Sarina Wiegman’s England take on Austria at Old Trafford in the opening game of Euro 2022.

There have been plenty of positive signs since the Dutch coach took control of the Lionesses and her first two games in charge saw her side plunder their way to 18 goals in World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and North Macedonia.

Beth Mead then struck a 14-minute hat-trick in a 4-0 win against Northern Ireland and an Ellen White goal gave England a narrow against Austria either side of two double-figure hammerings of Latvia.

Further success followed in February as the Lionesses claimed draws against Canada and Spain before beating Germany to win the Arnold Clark Cup.

Big wins in World Cup qualifiers in North Macedonia and Northern Ireland were secured in April and victories in pre-tournament friendlies against Belgium and the Netherlands brought further belief a positive Euros lies in wait.

England legend Scott - who won 140 caps for the Lionesses - is delighted with the impact made by Wiegman and is confident her side can flourish during the summer.

She told National World: “What Sarina is doing with the side, giving them structure and discipline, you can see they are playing for that love of the shirt.

“If you’d asked me a year ago, it would have been different, and to be honest, I wouldn’t be so sure - but the team is in a very different place now.

“I can see that discipline, that organisation and I can see the flair coming through too.

“You look at Lauren Hemp taking players on and not being scared, the goals we are now managing to score and defensively we look better.

“I honestly believe we can win it.

“The Euros are hard and I was fortunate enough to play in three or four and it always felt even more challenging than the World Cup sometimes.

“The European teams are so strong and it’s so tight, but we have every chance of winning the tournament and what a summer that would be.”

Alex Scott and Ashley Williams with the South Shields squad ahead of their 2-0 win against Stafford Rangers

Competition for places in Wiegman’s squad has become fierce with several players catching the eye since she took charge last year.

There were plenty of key decisions for Wiegman to make before she finalised her 23-strong squad for this summer’s tournament with the likes of stalwart Steph Houghton, Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and Manchester United midfielder Lucy Staniforth all missing out.

Houghton’s absence means Arsenal midfielder Leah Williamson takes over the armband for the tournament after leading England to their Arnold Clark Cup success earlier this year.

Scott insisted the increased competition for places in the squad ‘can only be a good thing’ for Wiegman and the national setup.

“I think we got to a stage where players were being handed caps and that should never be the case,” she explained.

“You have to earn you place, whether that’s a friendly or a competitive game.

“When you play for your national team, you don’t spend a lot of time together, so you really need to work on partnerships and it needs to be earned.

“Now the competition is back in the squad, people know they have to earn their place, if you play well, you can get in now.

“Look at Lucy (Bronze), she’s back from injury but she’s had to fight for her place and she’s the best player in the world.