Excitement is mounting as England are set to take on Australia in a huge World Cup semi-final match.

England and football legends including David Beckham and Jill Scott have been cheering on the Lionesses ahead of their World Cup semi-final match against Australia. The Lionesses will take on Australia in Sydney at 11am UK time today (August 16).

The winner of today’s contest will take on Spain for the trophy this Sunday at 11am UK time, after they beat Sweden 2-1 yesterday to book their trip to the final. In a video message,David Beckham said: “Hey girls, I just wanted to say wow, what a tournament it’s been so far.

“It’s been so much fun to watch and we’re all so proud as a nation of what you’ve achieved already. But seeing you girls play as a team, it’s been really incredible. So continue to do so, good luck in this next game, and just know that our whole nation is behind you as always and good luck.”

He then moved his camera over to his daughter, Harper, 12, who said: “Good luck, Lionesses!” Beckham added: “There’s Harper. Keep inspiring these girls because it’s incredible to watch and I’m very, very happy that you’re doing it for this one. Good luck, girls.”

Jill Scott also sent a message of encouragement to the squad. The former England midfielder - who was part of the Euro 2022 winning squad last year - told the current crop of stars to be themselves and “put on a show”.

She said: “Keep doing what you’re doing, you’ve got so many fans from around the world. Go out there, put on a show for the fans, we’re all so proud of you. A massive good luck from me.”

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford also showed his support on Instagram, sharing a picture of him wearing an England top with ‘Toone’ on the back.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also chimed in, saying: “It’s been an amazing summer of sport for our country and having fought back from the brink to draw the Ashes, it’s time to ­finish the job. The nation’s hopes of beating the Aussies now rest on our Lionesses.