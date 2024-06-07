England take on Iceland at Wembley Stadium as they make their final Euro 2024 preparations

Gareth Southgate has named his final England XI before he takes his side to Germany for Euro 2024. The Three Lions take on Iceland this evening at Wembley Stadium and the England boss will be hoping to see an encouraging performance from his players as they make their final preparations for the summer tournament.

Southgate has named a strong side with Harry Kane given the chance to start the contest and pick up some vital minutes ahead of next weekend's opener against Serbia. Kane missed the final few weeks of Bayern Munich's season due to injury, but he was fit enough to come off the bench on Monday night against Bosnia and Herzegovina and he starts for the Three Lions this evening.

The skipper is part of a stronger looking line-up, with John Stones and Anthony Gordon returning after being ruled out of Monday's contest. Stones starts alongside Marc Guehi, who will be given the chance to show what he can offer in England's back line.

With Harry Maguire missing Euro 2024 through injury, there is a place up for grabs at centre-back and Guehi will be given the first opportunity to stake a claim for it. Kobbie Mainoo starts in the middle after linking up with the group earlier this week, while Phil Foden returns to wear the number 10 shirt.

Cole Palmer is given a second straight start after bagging his first goal for England at St James' Park earlier this week, while Aaron Ramsdale has been given the chance to pick some minutes up between the sticks over Jordan Pickford.

Interestingly, James Trafford and Jarell Quansah have been named on the bench despite missing out on Southgate's final 26-man squad for the Euros.

England XI: Ramsdale, Walker, Trippier, Rice, Stones, Guehi, Palmer, Mainoo, Kane, Foden, Gordon.