How Gareth Southgate could set up his England side to face Slovakia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash.

Gareth Southgate has been placed under pressure after England left a lot to be desired during their Euro 2024 group stage run. They have been drawn against Slovakia in the round of 16 and fans will be hoping to see the Three Lions spring into life following previous disappointing displays.

Southgate has plenty to mull over following England’s 0-0 draw against Slovenia, as both fans and professionals have been calling for the likes of Chelsea’s Cole Palmer to be given more time to make an impact. Manchester United rising star Kobbie Mainoo also impressed after coming off the bench in Cologne, but the likes of Harry Kane and Phil Foden have drawn in criticism.

The latter recently flew back home to attend the birth of his new son but has returned to camp and is in contention to face Slovakia. Southgate also recently addressed Jude Bellingham’s situation, after the Real Madrid midfielder worryingly admitted to feeling ‘absolutely dead’ during England’s last outing, sparking fear of a burnout.

"Of course we have to be mindful of the quality we have to come into the game, freshness might make a difference in the latest stages of matches. But I am not concerned about Jude Bellingham's condition,” the Three Lions boss said in his latest press conference.