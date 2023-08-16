Looking to buy an England Lionesses shirt to support the team down under? Here's where you can purchase the stunning home and away kits.

The stunning new England away kit. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Designed by Nike, the England squad donned their new kits for the first time in April’s clashes with Brazil and Australia and officially released the full kit for fans in early June.

With fans hoping to see the Lionesses replicate their European Championship success this summer, the new kits were in high demand as supporters cheered the likes of Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp at the Women’s World Cup, which started on July 20.

The new kits draw inspiration from the legendary Wembley Stadium, which has hosted the two highest attendance records for women’s football matches set by recent England women’s team matches. While the light blue away kit has already gone down a storm with fans after it rekindle memories of England’s men’s iconic Italia 1990 campaign.

England’s home kit is said to remember the “past through colour” which includes “chalky brick exterior of 1892” which is said to pay homage to the 1984 England women’s team - the first women’s team assembled for a major tournament with the home shirt following the same colours as the 1984 edition, with a white top with blue details and a blue shorts.

Meanwhile, the away kit will see England Lionesses revert away from their usual red away change kits and move to a blue design that harks back to some classic kits of England past. With the official England site stating “the slight gradient of colour is a nod to the chalky façade of the original Wembley and the screever chalk drawings that were popular at the time of the origin of Wembley.”

When can I buy the new England kit?

The official England website launched the full kits ahead of the World Cup earlier this week (Monday 5 June) exclusively via their online England store, Nike.com, the Nike app.

However, pioneering women’s football site Foudys - the first retailer dedicated to women’s football - confirmed they would be selling the kits from June 8. Foudys already sell a range of football kits and accessories with full customisation options with the correct lettering and patching for fans who want their favourite players name on the back of the shirt.